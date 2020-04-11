+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
11.04.2020 01:11:00

Company in Nashville TN is Drop-shipping Volunteers FREE Face Shield Assembly Kits, anywhere in the U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Nashville start-up product design company is currently helping to address the global shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) for the COVID-19 pandemic by distributing FREE kits to willing volunteers across the U.S. to make clear protective "face shields" for EMS, healthcare and other essential workers. A single kit can be assembled at home, and produce 100 face shields with minimal time and setup and no special tools.  B.T. Ulrich, CEO of TNSD and the person behind the movement, says it is geared to those that want to help and contribute, but don't have special tools like 3D printers, and don't know what materials to buy or which design(s) to use. "With the help of the broader online open-source design community of medical professionals, engineers, and inventors, we've focused on a design that requires no special tools or skills - which is key to allowing a wide range of small businesses, traditional community groups like churches and clubs, and even at-home individuals not able to work, the chance to contribute in a time of need."

The TNSD team with assembled PPE face shield kits, ready for delivery!

The company worked closely with active grass-roots design efforts, and from there focused on the supply chain, developing a set of tested, inexpensive, readily-available materials to choose from, and selecting only materials that can be drop-shipped from major suppliers to any location in the U.S. in 3 days or less. Mr. Ulrich went on to say, "empowering individuals and communities alike with the immediate resources to make PPE for direct use by their local healthcare and EMS workers, or others most in need, is our primary focus."  The kits include instructions for safe assembly and handling, guidance on logistics, as well as quality control and end-user documentation. The company has a help-desk and order-desk for processing and support.

The kits and final face shields have been well-received by both makers and healthcare facilities. A materials director at a local hospital said, "the donation is much needed, and we are thrilled to receive them.  It goes a long way to keep all our service workers safe, not just nurses and doctors."  The Company continues to raise money through donations, and because the face shields are very inexpensive from a materials standpoint (only about $1.80 per shield, delivered), they have promised to provide as many kits as possible for FREE to volunteers that are willing to help (but donations are appreciated). 

Volunteer assemblers wishing to receive a kit, or those that can't assemble, but would like to donate to the cause, can simply email faceshields@tn-sd.com, or call 615-622-1168.

A single face shield kit, and example final products

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/company-in-nashville-tn-is-drop-shipping-volunteers-free-face-shield-assembly-kits-anywhere-in-the-us-301038972.html

SOURCE Tennessee Stone & Design

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.62
5.61 %
UBS Group 9.68
4.42 %
Swiss Re 78.12
3.33 %
Sika 167.60
2.98 %
LafargeHolcim 37.65
2.90 %
Swisscom 517.00
-0.50 %
Lonza Grp 399.30
-0.60 %
Roche Hldg G 308.70
-1.20 %
Geberit 406.90
-1.21 %
Nestle 102.22
-1.90 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Gaming Unternehmen
09.04.20
Weekly Hits: Disruptive Technologie – Der Fortschritt geht weiter / Adobe, Salesforce, Logitech – Die Home-Office-Ausstatter / Rohstoffmonitor – März 2020
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Aufforderung der Finma: UBS zahlt Dividende in zwei Tranchen - UBS-Aktie gefragt
SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Kandidat wird in klinischer Studie zur Corona-Behandlung getestet
Bitcoin wird als Zahlungsmittel immer mehr genutzt
Nach STAF: Das sind für Firmen und Privathaushalte die günstigsten und teuersten Kantone
CS-Aktie klar im Plus: Credit Suisse halbiert Dividendenvorschlag
Leonteq-Aktie knickt nach Gewinnwarnung über 15% ein - Halbjahrergebnis auf Break-even-Niveau erwartet
Tradeplus 24 nach Australien expandiert - Schweizer Startup im Aufwind
Kühne+Nagel verzichtet auf Dividende für 2019 - Aktie unter Druck

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX konnten sich mit Aufschlägen ins verlängerte Wochenende verabschieden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB