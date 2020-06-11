Company Founded by U.S. Marine Veteran, Firefighter and Inventor of Life-Saving Technology Now Battles COVID-19

CINCINNATI, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zachary Green, a U.S. Marine veteran-turned fire fighter has always been about saving lives. Then, when smoke hampered his view of fellow fire fighters and the exits during a devastating blaze, he felt compelled to do something about it. His result: a company founded around the invention and manufacturing of glow-in-the-dark products for fire fighter gear used worldwide, and exit signs that need no power source to keep glowing. Hotels, tourist attractions, sports arenas, high rises and grocery stores are just some of the industries ordering these life-saving signs.

Now that company, LumAware Safety, has taken on another battle: COVID-19.

The Cincinnati-based company, along with its partner, the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (CABVI), has quickly pivoted to produce ClearGuard, sneeze- protective barriers now required or recommended for businesses throughout the nation. Like face masks, such protection is part of the "new normal" to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus and other future contagions.

"Our team has taken quick action to reduce the spread of airborne germs as suggested at the national and state levels," says Green. "When employees cannot be at least six feet from customers, clients and patients, they are now often required to have a barrier that will prevent the spread of infection. This is our way of responding swiftly to a community crisis with our innovative product development, manufacturing partnership and compassion.

"As an entrepreneurial company that is used to producing life-saving items such as glow-in-the-dark exit signs and illuminating materials for firefighter gear, our team has learned to be able to pivot quickly in order to fulfill safety needs. That's what happened in this case. We designed, tested and manufactured ClearGuard in just a few weeks."

Already in great demand across a variety of industries, ClearGuard is made of ¼ inch high quality extruded acrylic. They are cleanable with most disinfectants, come in three sizes and have a 10-year guarantee. Orders are already streaming in from many of the nation's largest companies and healthcare facilities, office buildings, the hospitality industry and schools.

CABVI employs dozens of sight-impaired individuals who already manufacture LumAware's energy-free glow-in-the-dark products.

John Mitchell, CEO, shared, "I'm glad we are able to partner with LumAware to keep these jobs here in the U.S. and continue to do meaningful work with those who want to contribute to society," says Mitchell of the CABVI Production Team. "While Zach, his team and their fire fighter-founded company are heroes by keeping others safe, our people are also heroes for being able to quickly adjust their manufacturing focus and make these critically-needed shields to block airborne germs."

Dr. Shelley Shearer runs Northern Kentucky's largest all-female dental practice and like other dentists is scrambling to adhere to the new regulations set at the state and national levels

"To know that this barrier is manufactured and sold right here in the center of the nation makes it much easier to get my dental office up and running to full capacity," she says. "We want to do everything possible to keep our patients and staff safe. This ClearGuard is perfect for protecting our visitors and staff, especially when medical grade PPE is in high demand and not always readily available for our front office staff."

Green sees the next few weeks as crucial for businesses to fulfill safety regulations and get up and running again. "We have sped up production and will do what it takes to make people safe now and in the future," he says with determination.

Whether they are helping firefighters, saving lives in buildings or combating COVID-19, the LumAware Safety team and company founder Zachary Green are dedicated to ensuring that Americans stay out of harm's way.

