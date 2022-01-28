Compagnie Financière Tradition: Growth in adjusted revenue by 7.1% in the 4th quarter to CHF 239.3m

Ad hoc announcement pursuant

Growth in adjusted revenue by 7.1% in the 4th quarter to CHF 239.3m

The Group's activities progressed in the second half of 2021 after a period of normalization of activity during the first half of the financial year given the extreme volatility on the financial markets at the very beginning of the health crisis.

In the fourth quarter, Compagnie Financière Tradition reported consolidated revenue of

CHF 219.0m compared with CHF 204.5m in 2020, representing an increase of 5.5% at constant exchange rates. For the same period, the Group’s consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 239.3m, compared with CHF 220.8m in 2020, up 7.1% at constant exchange rates with interdealer broking business (IDB) up 5.9% and the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) up 42.7% respectively. At current exchange rates, consolidated revenue would increase by 8.3%, of which 7.5% and 35.0% for the IDB and Non-IDB respectively.

Thus, in the second semester, Compagnie Financière Tradition reported consolidated revenue of

CHF 421.6m compared with CHF 390.2m in 2020, representing an increase of 6.0% at constant exchange rates. For the same period, the Group’s consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 459.8m, compared with CHF 423.2m in 2020, up 6.8% at constant exchange rates with IDB up 6.1% and Non-IDB up 28.2% respectively.

For the fiscal year 2021, reported consolidated revenue was CHF 873.6m compared with CHF 903.0m in 2020, down 2.9% at constant exchange rates. The Group’s consolidated adjusted revenue was

CHF 950.8m against CHF 981.2m in 2020, down 2.5% at constant exchange rates with IDB down 2.8% and Non-IDB up 3.8%.



Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,300 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

