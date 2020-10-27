Compact Membrane Systems Introduces Optiperm™ biogas

NEWPORT, Del., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Compact Membrane Systems, Inc. (CMS), a pioneer in membrane systems for advanced chemical separations, has developed a new line of Optiperm™ technology for the biogas industry. Optiperm™ biogas holds the potential to enable the separation of methane from carbon dioxide with fewer stages and less compression. This technology is currently being tested in its first pilot demonstration at the Dickinson College Farm in Carlisle PA. CMS has previously demonstrated its original Optiperm™ solution to separate olefins from paraffins at the Delaware City Refining Company. This new demonstration of OptipermTM biogas is an application of CMS' fluoropolymer expertise in a new market.

How it works

OptipermTM biogas technology is aimed at separating carbon dioxide from methane, a key challenge for the biogas industry. Biogas is produced largely on farms or small waste centers, not at large centralized plants. Designed to operate at low pressure while maintaining high selectivity and permeance, OptipermTM biogas allows users to capture, separate and upgrade existing biogas streams that would otherwise be lost or under-valued. Unlike existing technology, Optiperm™ biogas is stable in the presence of water and hydrogen sulfide, requiring less pretreatment. The modular and flexible nature of membranes targets Optiperm™ biogas for installation at appropriate scale for a range of biogas facilities. This novel process technology could represent a step change in performance for existing infrastructure. CMS solutions are both efficient and cost effective, bringing down barriers that previously prevented small scale operations from transforming their biogas into usable fuel.

Pilot details

Working with Energy Projects Manager Matt Steiman at the Dickinson College Farm, a small spiral wound module system was installed. The system takes raw biogas feed directly from the digester with no pretreatment. The pilot is intended to demonstrate successful operation under field conditions for an extended period of time. OptipermTM biogas technology will be tested for a period of at least 2 months to demonstrate stability in the field and validate performance measured in the CMS laboratory.

About CMS

Compact Membrane Systems (CMS) is an advanced materials company that specializes in challenging chemical separations. Its range of membrane separation solutions delivers new sources of revenue and lower costs to process industries including petrochemicals, refining, and pharmaceuticals. Contact CMS.

