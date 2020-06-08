Comodo and NuMSP Announce Strategic Partnership

CLIFTON, N.J., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comodo and NuMSP today announced their strategic partnership. NuMSP, one of the nation's largest managed IT services provider, has partnered with Comodo to protect and secure its customers' environments. Comodo solutions displaced several competitive incumbents based on its superior technology.

"After thirteen recent acquisitions and analyzing the antivirus products for each company, we selected Comodo's suite of antivirus products because of its patent pending auto containment technology that no other vendors have," said Jim Griffith, Chief Executive Officer at NuMSP. "Ransomware continues to impact customers across the U.S. and all over the globe. The foundation of any network security begins with antivirus and with Comodo's solutions in place, we can provide NuMSP customers with a level of security that is unsurpassed."

NuMSP chose Comodo Security Solutions' zero-trust approach to stopping breaches and the damage that malware and ransomware can cause by choosing its Dragon platform with patent pending auto-containment technology with advanced endpoint protection (AEP). In addition, Comodo's Managed Detection and Response (MDR) is a 24/7 Security Operations Center delivered as a Service (SOCaaS) that will provide NuMSP with a team of security researchers to continuously monitor the company's IT systems for indicators of compromise and block advanced threats.

"We're thrilled to have NuMSP join the thousands of customers that trust Comodo to protect their endpoints," said Alan Knepfer, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Comodo. "Our all-in-one cloud native cybersecurity auto-containment platform will help NuMSP protect its customers from the damage that ransomware and malware can cause."

About NuMSP

After years of providing IT services and security solutions for SMBs, NuMSP's leadership recognized the need to offer premium solutions in every U.S. state. The SMB market is responsible for most of the job and economic growth in the United States but this segment's ability to leverage technology has always been limited to in-house research capabilities and expertise or the reliance on an IT advisor, a role made more difficult given the advances in technology and proliferation of security threats. In response, NuMSP is creating a nationwide company with the scale and resources to deliver advanced IT services and security solutions that will rival the solutions leveraged by Fortune 500 companies. NuMSP is actively looking to enter new geographic areas and acquire MSPs in existing geographic markets. If you are interested in having your MSP join the NuMSP platform, please contact us at acquisitions@numsp.com.

About Comodo Security Solutions, Inc.

Comodo delivers next generation cybersecurity solutions to protect businesses, schools, and government organizations in today's risk filled business environment. Headquartered in Clifton NJ, Comodo's global development team and threat intelligence laboratories deliver innovative, category leading, solutions for a company's endpoints, network boundary, and internal network security.

Thousands of companies and organizations rely on Comodo's technology to authenticate, validate, and secure their most precious asset—information—and to combat constant cyberattacks and threats like ransomware from wreaking havoc on a global scale.

