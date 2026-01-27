CommVault Systems Aktie 2517585 / US2041661024
27.01.2026 21:05:20
Commvault Systems Shares Slide 30% Despite Higher Q3 Profit
(RTTNews) - Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) shares fell 30.30 percent, or $39.20, to $90.16 on Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter results that showed higher profit and strong revenue growth compared with last year but still failed to reassure investors.
The data management software company posted net income of $17.78 million, or $0.40 per share, up from $11.02 million, or $0.24 per share, a year earlier.
The stock opened at $103.79 after closing at $129.36 in the prior session and traded between $84.44 and $106.44 during the day on the Nasdaq. Trading volume surged to about 4.04 million shares, well above the average volume of roughly 0.79 million.
The stock has traded within a 52-week range of $84.44 to $200.68.
