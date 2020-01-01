01.01.2020 11:00:00

Commuter Benefits Provider, Clarity Benefit Solutions, Shares Ways to Cut Costs without Cutting Important Benefits

NEW YORK, Jan. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commuter benefits provider, Clarity Benefit Solutions, shares ways to cut costs without cutting important benefits.

Research shows that health benefits are of the utmost importance to employees—increasing productivity as well as job satisfaction. That said, the rising cost of health care has some employers in a quandary. How can they cut costs while continuing to offer the best health benefits? Here are some ways to realize this goal.

Reducing costs is a matter of employers educating themselves on the best benefits packages to provide to their employees and keeping up to date on common cost controls. Meet with a broker for guidance in finding the best plan that provides the most savings.

Next, it is vital to relay this information to employees in a clear, concise manner. Most employees don't take the time to read up on their benefits offerings. Oftentimes, those who do peruse the information do not fully comprehend it. Present the information in a variety of formats (print, website, posters, social media, apps), so employees can choose the method they will learn the most from. If employees aren't well versed in their benefits, they may not use them, which will cost employers more money.

Employers who offer Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) are on the cutting edge of cutting costs! While employees have more freedom to choose how and where they spend their monies—tax-free—employers have 100 percent control over claim costs since employees may only claim up to their individual maximums.

Telehealth apps can save both money and time while offering more personalized care with a modern twist. Employees can video conference, text, or call licensed medical professionals in lieu of traveling to the doctor's office. Not only does this reduce absenteeism, but it also stops employees from wasting valuable time in waiting rooms and overcrowded medical centers.

Finally, utilizing an online benefits platform is an excellent way to cut costs without sacrificing benefits. Automating benefits streamlines the entire process, releasing HR personnel from monotonous, time-consuming tasks and freeing them up to be benefits experts.

About Clarity Benefit Solutions: Clarity Benefit Solutions provides technology that makes the health insurance plan selection process fast, easy, and straightforward. For over two decades, we have provided clients with industry-leading technology, compliance, and exceptional customer service. Our offering is designed to save time and lower the costs of managing benefits while also promoting employee self-service and automated ACA compliance.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commuter-benefits-provider-clarity-benefit-solutions-shares-ways-to-cut-costs-without-cutting-important-benefits-300979540.html

SOURCE Clarity Benefit Solutions

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

30.12.19
EUR/USD – Widerstand geknackt
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum steigt der Euro zum Dollar auf den höchsten Stand seit vier Monaten - Franken schwächt sich ab
Cembra Money Bank hat wohl die Finma im Haus - Cembra mit Stellungnahme - Aktie tiefer
Gold 2019: Handelskonflikt und Rezessionsfurcht erfreuen Gold-Anleger
Die teuersten Konzerne der Welt: Nestlé vom Börsenwert her europaweit an der Spitze
SMI nach Rekordjahr am letzten Handelstag 2019 im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung tiefer - starkes Plus in 2019
Cannabis-Aktien 2020: Das könnte nächstes Jahr bevorstehen
4. Quartal 2019: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Bank von Litauen will eigene Krypto-Coins herausbringen
2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Jahr
Die besten DAX-Aktien 2019: Diese Gewinne hätten Anleger einstreichen können

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI nach Rekordjahr am letzten Handelstag 2019 im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung tiefer - starkes Plus in 2019
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag des Jahres mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex wies rote Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;