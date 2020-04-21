Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida Inc. Appoints Jeffrey Harvey to Chief Executive Officer

ORLANDO, Fla., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida Inc. (CLSMF), a civil legal aid firm servicing 12 counties in Florida, announces Jeffrey D. Harvey, Esq. as Chief Executive Officer.

CLSMF Board President, Kevin Ross-Andino stated, "After a national search with many qualified candidates, Jeff Harvey was the search committee's selection for our new CEO. I could not be more pleased and know that the firm is in great hands during these challenging days and beyond."

Harvey said, "It is an honor and a privilege to have this opportunity to represent and lead such a dedicated and caring team. I believe in the organization's mission. These are important services that are needed in this community and I am honored to be the firm's new CEO. What we do makes a difference in the lives of our community members. I look forward to strengthening our operations in order to serve the growing need. There is no problem or challenge we cannot overcome if we work on it together."

About Jeff

A legal professional and military veteran, Jeff Harvey has worked in the legal service field for nearly a decade. He was most recently serving as the Chief Program Officer of Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida, responsible for all client services and implementation of projects that support the board's strategic plan within the firm. Jeff has spent 10 years on active duty with the 101st Airborne Division and has served for the last 10 years in the Florida Army National Guard, currently serving as a Battalion Commander. During his service he has had four deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq and has served the State of Florida in response to Hurricanes Irma, Michael, and Dorian. His unit has also been actively involved in the State's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While in the Army, Jeff completed his Master's in Human Development and Leadership at Murray State University and finished multiple tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, leading hundreds of combat missions without loss of life. Jeff graduated with his Juris Doctor from Stetson University College of Law in 2012. Jeff's law career has also been marked with service and leadership. He founded the Justice Fred Karl Veterans Scholarship Endowment to aid veterans in their pursuit of a law degree at Stetson University College of Law. He also co-organized The Veterans Law Institute, providing pro bono legal services to Veterans throughout Florida. In 2019, Jeff was named 'Veteran of Influence' by the Orlando Business Journal.

Following a period in private practice, Jeff returned to service coming to CLSMF as the Director of Operations in 2015, progressing to the Chief Program Officer. During his tenure, he has led the firm successfully through growth, leadership and organizational changes.

About CLSMF

CLSMF is on a mission to increase access to justice in Central Florida. Since 1966, dedicated staff attorneys, paralegals, legal assistants, and advocates have worked diligently to solve civil legal problems that impact the day to day lives of local residents who cannot afford private attorney fees. By offering free legal assistance and advocacy, CLSMF is able to assist the area's low-to moderate-income residents obtain and maintain the basic necessities of life: food, shelter, healthcare, safety and education.

