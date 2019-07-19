+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Announces 2nd Quarter 2019 Dividend

MIDDLETOWN, Md., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTC Pink Marketplace: CMHF), announced today a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.03 per share, declared on July 19, 2019. This cash dividend is payable on August 9, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 2, 2019.

(PRNewsfoto/Community Heritage Financial)

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. is the parent company for its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Middletown Valley Bank and Millennium Financial Group, Inc. (Mlend). Middletown Valley Bank is a full-service commercial and retail bank with seven locations in Frederick County and Washington County, Maryland. For more information, visit http://www.communityheritageinc.com/.

Mlend is a full-service mortgage lender headquartered in Middletown, MD with locations in Crofton, Oakland and Cumberland, MD.  For more information visit http://mlend.com/.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian M. Ropp
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
24 West Main Street
Middletown, MD 21769
chfinvestorrelations@mvbbank.com
Phone: 301-371-3029

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-heritage-financial-inc-announces-2nd-quarter-2019-dividend-300888152.html

SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

