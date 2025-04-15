|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
15.04.2025 22:43:27
Community Health Systems To Sell Ownership Interest In Cedar Park Regional Medical Center In Texas
(RTTNews) - Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) Monday said that subsidiaries of the company have entered into a definitive agreement to sell their collective 80% ownership interest in Cedar Park Regional Medical Center and certain ancillary businesses located in Cedar Park, Texas, to subsidiaries of Ascension Health for $460 million in cash, subject to certain net working capital and other adjustments.
Ascension Health currently holds a minority ownership interest in Cedar Park Regional Medical Center and will purchase the remaining interest through this transaction.
The transaction is expected to close late in the second quarter or early in the third quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions.
This transaction is among the additional potential divestitures discussed on the Company's fourth quarter and end of year 2024 earnings call and in subsequent public appearances.
Nachrichten zu Community Health Systems IncShs
|
17.02.25
|Ausblick: Community Health Systems öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
22.10.24
|Ausblick: Community Health Systems legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Community Health Systems IncShs
Immobilien als Investment – Ronny Pifko zu Gast im BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
Immobilienmarkt, Herausforderungen & Chancen 2025 🏢
💡 In der heutigen Ausgabe des BX Morning Calls sprechen François Bloch und David Kunz mit Ronny Pifko, einem erfahrenen Experten im Bereich Immobilieninvestment und Asset Management. Im Mittelpunkt stehen aktuelle Entwicklungen im deutschen Wohn- und Gewerbeimmobilienmarkt – insbesondere in Berlin – sowie die Auswirkungen von Homeoffice, steigenden Zinsen und regulatorischen Anforderungen. 🔎
🏘 Themen im Überblick:
🔷 Unterschiede und Herausforderungen bei Wohn- vs. Gewerbeimmobilien
🔷 Warum der Standort Berlin für Investoren besonders relevant bleibt
🔷 Wie sich der Homeoffice-Trend