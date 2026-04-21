Community Health Systems Aktie 1092222 / US2036681086
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21.04.2026 23:25:01
Community Health Systems Q1 Loss Widens
(RTTNews) - Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter net loss of $58 million or $0.43 per share, compared to $13 million, or $0.10 per share in the same period last year.
Excluding the adjusting items, net loss attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders was $0.48 per share, compared to $0.03 per share for the same period in 2025.
Net operating revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2026, totaled $2.965 billion, a 6.1 percent decrease compared to $3.159 billion for the same period in 2025. On a same-store basis, net operating revenues increased 3.1 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025.
Nachrichten zu Community Health Systems IncShs
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20.04.26
|Ausblick: Community Health Systems öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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17.02.26
|Ausblick: Community Health Systems legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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22.10.25
|Ausblick: Community Health Systems vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)