Community Health Systems Q1 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter net loss of $58 million or $0.43 per share, compared to $13 million, or $0.10 per share in the same period last year.

Excluding the adjusting items, net loss attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders was $0.48 per share, compared to $0.03 per share for the same period in 2025.

Net operating revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2026, totaled $2.965 billion, a 6.1 percent decrease compared to $3.159 billion for the same period in 2025. On a same-store basis, net operating revenues increased 3.1 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025.