Community Foundation of Frederick County Award Grant to Weinberg Center

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Weinberg Center for the Arts is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a grant through the Community Foundation of Frederick County. The Community Foundation's Sharon I. Hooper Fund for Children has granted the theater $2,000 for complimentary tickets to distribute to children with catastrophic health concerns and their families.

"Making sure the arts are accessible to the broadest audience possible is a cornerstone of the Weinberg Center's mission," said Rebecca O'Leary, Manager of Development, "The generous gift from the Sharon I. Hooper Fund for Children at the Community Foundation of Frederick County ensures that we are serving a very special population in our community, and we are touched and honored to have this venerable organizations as a partner in this mission."

Eligible, interested parties are asked to contact box office manager, Jef Cliber at jcliber@cityoffrederickmd.gov or 301-600-2878, to learn more about participating in the programs and available performances.

A complete listing of artists and performers scheduled for the 2019-2020 season can be found at WeinbergCenter.org.

ABOUT THE WEINBERG CENTER FOR THE ARTS
The Weinberg Center for the Arts is one of the region's premier performing arts presenters, offering film, music, dance, theater, and family-focused programming. Located in the historic Tivoli movie theater in downtown Frederick, Md., the Weinberg Center strives to ensure that the arts remain accessible and affordable to local and regional audiences alike. Weinberg Center events are made possible with major support from the City of Frederick, the Maryland State Arts Council, Plamondon Hospitality Partners, the Maryland Heritage Area Authority and other corporate and individual donors.

 

