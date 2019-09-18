18.09.2019 21:01:00

Communications Workers of America ratify agreement with CenturyLink

MONROE, La., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) announced today that Communications Workers of America (CWA) District 7 members have voted to ratify a new contract.

CenturyLink logo (PRNewsfoto/CenturyLink, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/CenturyLink, Inc.)

"CenturyLink is pleased that the CWA ratified the contract. We believe the agreement provides our employees with competitive wages and benefits that will continue to enable us to deliver on our commitment to serve our customers," said Jeff Storey, president and CEO of CenturyLink. "The agreement benefits our employees, business and, most importantly, our customers."

The new agreement, which will expire in April 2023, covers approximately 8,000 CenturyLink employees in the states of Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. 

About CenturyLink
CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity, and security solutions to customers around the world. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience. Learn more at http://news.centurylink.com/.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/communications-workers-of-america-ratify-agreement-with-centurylink-300921052.html

SOURCE CenturyLink, Inc.

