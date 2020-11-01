SMI 9’587 0.3%  SPI 11’994 0.4%  Dow 26’502 -0.6%  DAX 11’556 -0.4%  Euro 1.0706 0.1%  EStoxx50 2’958 -0.1%  Gold 1’879 0.7%  Dollar 0.9174 0.2%  Öl 37.5 -0.5% 

CommsChoice expands Microsoft Teams Direct Routing to Hong Kong

SYDNEY, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud communications provider, ASX listed CommsChoice Group Limited (ASX: CCG), today announced that it has expanded its International Microsoft Teams calling platform (Direct Routing for Teams) to Hong Kong; further proof the company has the most extensive Teams calling coverage across the APAC region.

CommsChoice CEO Peter McGrath said that the company is continuing its network expansion to support multinational companies that need to access a single platform phone system throughout APAC, Europe and the Americas.

"Hong Kong's location as the beating heart of APAC business, gives multinational companies operating from Hong Kong an important base for commercial engagement with MainlandChina and neighbouring countries in North and Southeast Asia.

Having coverage in Hong Kong brings International Teams calling access to a significant number of multinational companies that operate in APAC, allowing them to have their head office and branch offices on a single UC platform regardless of their office locations."

CommsChoice can now offer Teams calling plans in over 100 countries, including China, South Korea, Philippines, Singapore, the Americas and Europe.

"CommsChoice achieves this through working with select Tier 1 partners in each region. The company provides direct in dial (DID) porting in 55 countries and now offers new DIDs in over 80 countries. This allows CommsChoice to deliver services to multinational clients on a global scale.

On the shortlist for further expansion of the CommsChoice network in APAC is Jakarta and Mumbai," concluded Mr McGrath.

Corporate & Media Enquiries:

Peter McGrath, CEO and Managing Director ph: +612 8987 0600

About CommsChoice

CommsChoice Group provides cloud communications for business. The company services SME and mid-tier corporate customers in Australia, Asia and internationally using its cloud based global business phone platform and Microsoft Teams calling/Direct routing integration combined with innovative SD-WAN technology and fibre and NBN access products.

For more information visit www.commschoice.com or follow the company on LinkedIn @CommsChoiceGroup or email us on enquiries@commschoice.com

SOURCE CommsChoice Group Limited

pagehit