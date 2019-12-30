30.12.2019 22:23:00

Commonwealth Hotels names two key members at Courtyard outside Columbus

COVINGTON, Ky., Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels is pleased to announce the promotion of Korra-Shay Richards and Dennis Ashe to the positions of Director of Sales and General Manager respectively for the Courtyard by Marriott Columbus Worthington. The beautiful property offers 133 King, Queen, Double and suite rooms, each with their own unique design. The hotel is owned by Hospitality Group Worthington Portfolio, LLC and managed by Commonwealth Hotels in Covington, KY.

The Courtyard Columbus Worthington offers guests 24/7 dining options with their featured Bistro and Market. Visit their website to learn more about the different amenities the hotel has to offer.

Commonwealth Hotels is eager to have Korra-Shay join the team. "Courtyard Columbus Worthington is an amazing property we just recently brought into the portfolio." Jenny Schneider, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, said. "Korra-Shay has an abundance of sales and market knowledge which will elevate this property above the rest."

Prior to joining the Commonwealth Hotels team Korra spent over four years at neighboring Marriott properties. She gained experience in a variety of roles including Group Sales Coordinator, Front Desk Supervisor and Guest Service Representative. Korra also received her Bachelor's in Hospitality Administration and Management from The Ohio State University. Korra will be a valuable asset to the Commonwealth team and a superstar at our Worthington property.

Korra-Shay will join General Manager, Dennis Ashe, to spearhead initiatives at Courtyard Columbus Worthington, located at 7411 Vantage Drive Columbus, OH 43235.

Ashe, who has been with Commonwealth Hotels the past two years, will be a driving force at the Worthington property. He has a wide portfolio of leadership experience in a multitude of roles and industries. This includes spending the last year as a Dual Director of Sales at the Residence Inn and Courtyard Dayton Beavercreek properties.

For reservations or more information, please visit https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/cmhcw-courtyard-columbus-worthington/ or call directly at 614.436.7070.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results.  The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 43 properties with 5,300 rooms.

Contact

Jennifer Schneider
Commonwealth Hotels, LLC
jschneider@commonwealthhotels.com
859.261.5522

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commonwealth-hotels-names-two-key-members-at-courtyard-outside-columbus-300979972.html

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
EUR/USD – Widerstand geknackt
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum steigt der Euro zum Dollar auf den höchsten Stand seit vier Monaten - Franken schwächt sich ab
Neue Details: Betrug bei kanadischer Bitcoin-Börse QuadrigaCX?
Cembra Money Bank hat wohl die Finma im Haus - Cembra mit Stellungnahme - Aktie tiefer
Börsenjahr 2020: Viele Investoren machen sich Sorgen - zu Unrecht?
Wall Street schlussendlich in Rot -- SMI nach Rekordjahr am letzten Handelstag 2019 im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung tiefer - starkes Plus in 2019 -- Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich fester
Setzt sich der Erholungskurs der Emerging Markets 2020 fort? - Das meinen Experten
Die teuersten Konzerne der Welt: Nestlé vom Börsenwert her europaweit an der Spitze
Die besten Reisepässe des Jahrzehnts - der Aufstieg der Freiheitssuchenden
Bank von Litauen will eigene Krypto-Coins herausbringen
Cannabis-Aktien 2020: Canopy Growth vs. Aurora Cannabis

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schlussendlich in Rot -- SMI nach Rekordjahr am letzten Handelstag 2019 im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung tiefer - starkes Plus in 2019 -- Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich fester
An der Wall Street wurden am Montag Abgaben verzeichnet. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag des Jahres mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex wies rote Vorzeichen aus. Die wichtigsten Indizes in Asien legten am Montag überwiegend zu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;