Commonwealth Hotels names General Manager for the Courtyard Cincinnati Airport

COVINGTON, Ky., Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels is happy to announce the promotion of Todd Smith to the position of General Manager for the Courtyard Cincinnati Airport. Todd joins the Courtyard Cincinnati Airport team after working in the same position at the Aloft Phoenix Airport.

Smith's addition to the property-level team is outstanding news for the hotel. Working with the tenured hospitality veteran in the past, there is no doubt the hotel's service will stand out in the community. Todd's knowledge of the industry and ability to lead will result in success for the Courtyard Cincinnati Airport.

The hotel offers over 120 rooms with different room types, ranging from king suites to double-queen rooms - they are expected to complete a renovation in 2020. The property is owned by Corporex Co. LLC and managed by Commonwealth Hotels, LLC, based out of Covington, KY.

Todd has been in the hospitality industry for over 17 years, leading to a strong background in both Marriott and Hilton systems. He has held various positions in both operations and sales, starting as a part-time weekend night auditor, and progressing into a General Manager with over five years of experience.

"I am excited to continue my development and growth with Commonwealth Hotels," Smith said. "I truly appreciate the opportunity they have given me."

Located at 3990 Olympic Boulevard, Erlanger, Kentucky 41018, Todd has joined a superior team of individuals dedicated to ensuring a positive experience for every guest. For more information on Todd or the property, call the hotel at (859) 647-9900 or visit their website visit their website http://bit.ly/CourtyardCincyAirport.

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 43 properties with 5,300 rooms.

