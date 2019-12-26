26.12.2019 13:30:00

Commonwealth Hotels names General Manager for the Courtyard Cincinnati Airport

COVINGTON, Ky., Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels is happy to announce the promotion of Todd Smith to the position of General Manager for the Courtyard Cincinnati Airport. Todd joins the Courtyard Cincinnati Airport team after working in the same position at the Aloft Phoenix Airport.

The Courtyard Cincinnati Airport offers guests complimentary airport shuttle service, 1,000+ Sq. Ft. of meeting space and 24/7 food & beverage options. Todd's extensive background will lead to enhanced guest experiences in amenities like these.

Smith's addition to the property-level team is outstanding news for the hotel. Working with the tenured hospitality veteran in the past, there is no doubt the hotel's service will stand out in the community. Todd's knowledge of the industry and ability to lead will result in success for the Courtyard Cincinnati Airport.

The hotel offers over 120 rooms with different room types, ranging from king suites to double-queen rooms - they are expected to complete a renovation in 2020. The property is owned by Corporex Co. LLC and managed by Commonwealth Hotels, LLC, based out of Covington, KY.

Todd has been in the hospitality industry for over 17 years, leading to a strong background in both Marriott and Hilton systems. He has held various positions in both operations and sales, starting as a part-time weekend night auditor, and progressing into a General Manager with over five years of experience.

"I am excited to continue my development and growth with Commonwealth Hotels," Smith said. "I truly appreciate the opportunity they have given me."

Located at 3990 Olympic Boulevard, Erlanger, Kentucky 41018, Todd has joined a superior team of individuals dedicated to ensuring a positive experience for every guest. For more information on Todd or the property, call the hotel at (859) 647-9900 or visit their website visit their website http://bit.ly/CourtyardCincyAirport.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 43 properties with 5,300 rooms.

Contact

Jennifer Schneider

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

jschneider@commonwealthhotels.com

859.261.5522

Related Links

http://www.commonwealthhotels.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commonwealth-hotels-names-general-manager-for-the-courtyard-cincinnati-airport-300979131.html

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
23.12.19
adidas – Rekordhoch im Visier
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

QIAGEN will nunmehr doch eigenständig weiterarbeiten - US-Aktie nachbörslich tiefer
Die grössten digitalen Münzen: Verlierer und Gewinner der Kryptos 2019
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ex-Uber-Chef Kalanick tritt als Verwaltungsrat zurück - Uber-Aktie fester
Welche Tochterfirmen gehören zum Apple-Konzern?
US-Aktien: Diese Anlagestrategie konnte den Markt 2019 nicht schlagen
Grenzüberschreitenden Geldtransfers: Werden Ripple & Co. zum neuen Standard?
Apples Datensammlung wächst: Geräte übermitteln nun auch Luftdruck-Daten
Investment-Legende George Soros: Diese Aktien hat er im Depot
Diese US-Aktie performte in den vergangenen 10 Jahren am besten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst vor Weihnachten erstmal über 10'700-Punkte-Marke -- DAX geht tiefer in die Feiertagspause
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es vor den Weihnachtsfeiertagen weiter aufwärts. Der DAX verbuchte geringe dagegen Abgaben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;