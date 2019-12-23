23.12.2019 22:30:00

Commonwealth Hotels Names Director of Sales for the SpringHill Suites Cincinnati Midtown

COVINGTON, Ky., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels is pleased to announce the hiring of Kathleen Legg to the position of Director of Sales for SpringHill Suites Cincinnati Midtown. The centrally-located property offers over 120 King and Queen sized studios, each with their own living space and working desk. The hotel is owned by Corporex and managed by Commonwealth Hotels in Covington, KY.

The SpringHill Suites Cincinnati Midtown is centrally located in the middle of downtown and the hospital district. Travelers looking to stay near downtown will especially find this hotel appealing for its close proximity yet fair rates.

Kathleen has an extensive background in the sales industry ranging from retail to hospitality. She has proven to be an elite saleswoman in a variety of roles, including being named the top sales producer for three consecutive years during her time as Sales Manager at Nordstrom in Cincinnati. Kathleen's go-getting attitude matched with her exceptional hospitality background makes her a perfect candidate as the Director of Sales for SpringHill Cincinnati Midtown.

"Kathleen will be an outstanding addition to the SpringHill Suites," Megan Gabriel, a Field Director of Sales, said. "She brings an abundance of knowledge and ideas about the area, which will propel the hotel to even greater success."

Kathleen will join General Manager, Aaron Bedik, a 20-year hospitality veteran, to spearhead initiatives at SpringHill Suites Cincinnati Midtown, located at 610 Eden Park Dr. Cincinnati, OH 45206. For more information on Kathleen or the property, please call the property's sales office at (513) 381-8300 or visit their website http://bit.ly/SpringHillCincy.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results.  The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 43 properties with 5,300 rooms.

Contact

Jennifer Schneider

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

jschneider@commonwealthhotels.com

859.261.5522

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commonwealth-hotels-names-director-of-sales-for-the-springhill-suites-cincinnati-midtown-300979105.html

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:15
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
11:02
Ende gut, alles gut
10:30
adidas – Rekordhoch im Visier
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie unter Druck: CS-Bericht enthält anscheinend "neue, relevante Erkenntnisse"
Diese US-Aktie performte in den vergangenen 10 Jahren am besten
Tom Lee überzeugt: Anleger sollten sich auf eine Weihnachtsrally vorbereiten
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Wall Street beendet Handel höher -- SMI schliesst erstmal über 10'700-Punkte-Marke -- DAX geht tiefer in die Weihnachtspause -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Grosse Koalition verliert im Sonntagstrend weiter an Zustimmung
Welche Tochterfirmen gehören zum Apple-Konzern?
Apple-Arcade: iKonzern bietet Preisnachlass für Jahresabo
Russische Zentralbankchefin: Kryptowährungen gleichen Glücksspiel
Boeing-Chef Muilenburg tritt zurück - Boeing-Aktie gewinnt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street beendet Handel höher -- SMI schliesst erstmal über 10'700-Punkte-Marke -- DAX geht tiefer in die Weihnachtspause -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Rekordlaune an der Wall Street setzte sich fort. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es vor Weihnachten weiter aufwärts. Der DAX verbuchte geringe Abgaben. Asiens Börsen fanden am Montag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;