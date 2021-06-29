SMI 12’042 0.3%  SPI 15’450 0.2%  Dow 34’302 0.1%  DAX 15’691 0.9%  Euro 1.0963 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’108 0.4%  Gold 1’762 -0.9%  Bitcoin 33’483 5.8%  Dollar 0.9214 0.2%  Öl 74.9 0.4% 
29.06.2021 21:15:00

Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Ken Mendoza as General Manager of The Radisson Hotel Memphis East

COVINGTON, Ky., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Ken Mendoza has been appointed the General Manager of the Radisson Hotel Memphis East .  Mr. Mendoza brings over 30 years of hospitality experience to his new role as General Manager having previously served as the Regional Director Operations for Radisson Hotel Group.

Newly Appointed General Manager in Memphis, Ken Mendoza

"We are excited to welcome Mr. Mendoza to the team," said Jennifer Porter, Chief Operating Officer for Commonwealth Hotels. " This is a pivotal time for our organization, and Ken's experience, leadership, and proven track record will add tremendous value as we continue to grow our portfolio.  

Prior to joining the Radisson, Mendoza worked for Hilton Worldwide, Embassy Suites Memphis, Dimension Development Company, and Schulte Hospitality Group. In addition to his strong operations and sales leadership roles, Ken has also served as a part-time instructor and advisory board member for Highline Community College. Ken is an avid Soccer fan and makes his home in Memphis with his wife and three children.  

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC 
Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results.  The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 50 properties with nearly 6,000 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

Contact  
Barbara E. Gurren
Commonwealth Hotels, LLC
bgurren@commonwealthhotels.com
859.392-2254

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commonwealth-hotels-appoints-ken-mendoza-as-general-manager-of-the-radisson-hotel-memphis-east-301322440.html

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.

﻿

