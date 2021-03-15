SMI 10’874 0.3%  SPI 13’683 0.4%  Dow 32’712 -0.2%  DAX 14’501 0.0%  Euro 1.1075 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’839 0.2%  Gold 1’728 0.1%  Bitcoin 52’626 -4.6%  Dollar 0.9287 -0.1%  Öl 68.2 -1.6% 
15.03.2021 16:16:00

Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Derek Shelly as General Manager of The Hyatt Regency Aurora Denver Conference Center

COVINGTON, Ky., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today the hiring of Derek Shelly as the new general manager of the Hyatt Regency Aurora Denver Conference Center. Shelly brings over 20 years of hospitality experience to the hotel, working with various major hospitality brands in a number of roles. He most recently served as general manager of the Denver Marriott South at Park Meadows, a full-service property featuring 279 rooms.

Derek Shelly joins Commonwealth Hotels after a 20-year career in hospitality. The Hyatt Regency Aurora Denver Conference Center is his first time managing a hotel in the Hyatt brand.

Commonwealth Hotels bolsters management staff at Hyatt Regency Denver, hires Derek Shelly as new general manager.

"It is a pivotal time for our company, and we are excited to welcome Mr. Shelly to the team," Jennifer Porter, chief operating officer of Commonwealth Hotels, said. "Derek's experience, leadership and proven track record will add tremendous value for the hotel, guests and associates."  

Prior to joining Commonwealth Hotels and the Hyatt Regency Shelly managed properties all across the country at some of the world's most premiere brands. He's overseen full-service Marriott-branded hotels in Las Vegas and Denver, as well as Hilton and Wyndham properties in his home state of Florida. Shelly graduated with his bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida'sRosen College of Hospitality Management.

Shelly now oversees a beautiful property centrally located in Denver's busy suburb of Aurora. The 249-room property features over 30,000 square feet of meeting/event space, a full-service restaurant and a state-of-the-art fitness center, located across the street from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Center and just miles from popular restaurants, museums and other local attractions.

Those interested in learning more about the property or booking a room block and/or room block can call the hotel directly 303-365-1234 or visit their website at aurora.regency.hyatt.com.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC 

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 43 properties with nearly 5,500 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

Contact
Barbara E. Gurren
Commonwealth Hotels, LLC
bgurren@commonwealthhotels.com
859.392-2254

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commonwealth-hotels-appoints-derek-shelly-as-general-manager-of-the-hyatt-regency-aurora-denver-conference-center-301247423.html

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.

