Common Securitization Solutions Names Juanita Russell Chief Financial Officer and Jina Hong Chief Audit Executive

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Common Securitization Solutions (CSS) today announced that Juanita Russell and Jina Hong have joined the firm as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Audit Executive (CAE), respectively.

"CSS is thrilled to welcome Juanita and Jina, two exceptional leaders, to our executive management team," said Tony Renzi, CSS's Chief Executive Officer. "CSS is at a critical moment in our history and we need talented leaders who can help us lay the foundation for our expanded capabilities and future growth. Juanita and Jina both have the proven leadership experience and profound business expertise to help guide our company through our post-conservatorship strategy and our work to support a competitive mortgage market."

As CFO, Russell has broad leadership responsibilities providing direction and management for CSS's finance and accounting teams. She will also play a critical role in strategic planning, funding, and capital investment processes. In the CAE role, Hong has company-wide oversight for all internal audit-related activities and responsibility for evaluating and improving the effectiveness of governance, risk management, and control processes. She also supports the Board of Managers in its oversight role.

Juanita Russell, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President

Russell brings more than 25 years of experience to CSS including 21 years at MERSCORP Holdings, Inc. where she rose through the ranks serving as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from 2011-2018. While CFO at MERSCORP, she led the sale of the company, navigating a two-year M&A process. Russell is a Certified Public Accountant. She has a BS in Accounting from the University of MarylandRobert H. Smith School of Business, and an MBA in Finance from Columbia Business School. 

Juanita Russell, Chief Financial Officer, Common Securitization Solutions

Jina Hong, Chief Audit Executive and Senior Vice President

Hong brings 20 years of audit experience to CSS. Most recently, she was Head of Global Audit Methodology for HSBC in New York. Prior to that, she held Internal Audit leadership positions at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs in New York, and internationally with Lehman Brothers Japan, Credit Suisse Singapore, and ANZ Bank Australia. Her audit expertise spans Capital Markets, Investment Banking, Finance, and Corporate Services, as well as audit strategic change initiatives. Hong is a Certified Public Accountant and a Management Accountant. She holds a BCom degree from the University of New South Wales.

Jina Hong, Chief Audit Executive, Common Securitization Solutions

COMMON SECURITIZATION SOLUTIONS, LLC:  Common Securitization Solutions (CSS) enables the issuance of the largest segment of mortgage backed securities – the Uniform Mortgage Backed Security from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac which helps support liquidity in the nation's housing finance markets.  CSS does this through the Common Securitization Platform, the largest and most advanced securitization operation in the nation, which processes more than $200 billion in mortgage securities each month. CSS is a joint venture owned by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

