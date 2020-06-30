Immer auf dem Laufenden bleiben - mit unserem täglichen Börsen-Newsletter! Jetzt abonnieren! -w-
30.06.2020 18:20:00

Common Networks Welcomes Two Telecom Industry Veterans as Advisors

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Common Networks—a revolutionary wireless internet service provider (ISP)—officially welcomes telecom industry veterans John Barrett and Janice Roberts to their Advisory Board. John and Janice, who have worked for some of the largest telecom companies in the country, bring deep finance and operations expertise to Common's Advisory Board. 

Common Networks Logo (PRNewsfoto/Common Networks)

"As a company reinventing the technology, business model, and customer experience of home internet service, we're excited to learn from John and Janice's years of experience in these areas," says Grace Chen, CEO of Common Networks. "Their expertise will be invaluable as we expand to new markets and scale our operations."

John Barrett most recently served as President and CEO of CCU, a fiber optics construction firm in the southeast. Prior to that, with Clearwater Advisors, John provided executive consulting services concentrated upon the internet and video provider industries for clients including investment and international consulting firms. A major portion of John's career has been spent in leadership roles with Comcast Corporation as he helped guide the company's growth from a small regional cable operator to a Fortune 50 enterprise. His roles included CFO for a $5 billion cable division and as Senior Vice President managing Comcast's broadband business serving over 3 million customers in the southeast. John resides in Atlanta and recently co-founded a startup mentorship program for students of Oglethorpe University.

Janice Roberts was Senior Vice President of Field Services at Cox Communications, Inc., where she was responsible for strategy and day-to-day enterprise operations for installation and service delivery of Cox video, voice, data, and home security & automation services for residential and commercial customers. Before Cox, she was a partner at Accenture in their Communications & High Technology practice. She began her career with AT&T as an outside plant engineer, designing distribution networks, after receiving her B.S. degree in Civil Engineering from Clemson University. She earned her MBA degree from Kennesaw State University, Michael J. Coles College of Business.

ABOUT COMMON NETWORKS, INC.

Common Networks is a technology company providing first-of-its-kind wireless internet powered by open 5G and local connections. Using groundbreaking proprietary innovations, Common delivers unparalleled speed at a reduced cost. Common is disrupting industry standards with complete transparency in pricing and customer service.

In less than three years, Common's network has provided coverage to over 100,000 people in a fraction of the time—and at less than 1/50th of the price it would take to lay fiber optic internet for these communities. The company has raised more than $34 million in funding to date from notable partners, including General Catalyst, Eclipse Ventures, and Lux Capital. Based in San Francisco, Common was founded in 2016 by Grace Chen, Jessica Shalek, Zach Brock and Mark Jen to provide accessible, high-speed internet services for all.

CONTACT: common@sutherlandgold.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/common-networks-welcomes-two-telecom-industry-veterans-as-advisors-301086086.html

SOURCE Common Networks

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 3’528.00
2.11 %
Swiss Life Hldg 351.00
0.92 %
ABB 21.33
0.85 %
Swiss Re 73.06
0.77 %
UBS Group 10.91
0.74 %
Alcon 54.36
-0.26 %
Adecco Group 44.46
-0.49 %
Sika 182.35
-0.57 %
Roche Hldg G 328.35
-0.94 %
Novartis 82.42
-1.14 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:46
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:40
Vontobel: Swiss Derivative Awards 2020: Vier auf einen Streich - so viele wie noch nie
14:38
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Landis+Gyr Group AG, ABB Ltd, Lonza Group AG
29.06.20
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV
29.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
26.06.20
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13:49
Schroders: Can the UK escape the eye of the storm?
29.06.20
Schroders: Moving from recession to recovery: how can investors position themselves?
29.06.20
Schroders: Why active trumps passive in emerging markets
mehr
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wirecard-Aktie erneut stark gefragt: Wirecard darf Zahlungsdienste in Grossbritannien wieder aufnehmen
Wirecard-Aktie mehr als verdoppelt: Wirecard will Geschäftstätigkeit fortführen - Ex-Vorstand Marsalek will sich angeblich nicht stellen
US-Wahl im November: Müssen Anleger mit einem Crash rechnen, wenn Trump die Wahl verliert?
Rückzug aus Goldhandel: Diese Folgen hat die Entscheidung der Banken für den Goldmarkt
Novartis zieht EU- Zulassungsantrag für Augenmittel zurück - Zulassung für verschiedene Medikamente in Japan erhalten - Aktie freundlich
Wall Street legte zu -- SMI beendet volatilen Handel freundlich -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
ams-Aktien auf Erholungskurs - keine Ermittlungen der Behörden gegen Unternehmen
SMI beendet Sitzung leicht im Minus -- DAX schliesst über 12'300er-Marke -- Gewinne in Asien
Varta-Aktie stark: Varta erhält 300 Millionen Euro Fördermittel
Facebook-Aktie dreht ins Plus: US-Unternehmen zweifeln an angekündigten Facebook-Massnahmen gegen Hassbotschaften

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Sitzung leicht im Minus -- DAX schliesst über 12'300er-Marke -- Gewinne in Asien
Der heimische Markt tendierte am Dienstag etwas schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex begab sich nach Richtungssuche ins Plus. Der US-Leitindex verbucht leichte Zuschläge. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen am Dienstag mit Gewinnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB