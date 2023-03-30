|
31.03.2023 01:27:00
Common Cents Coin Creates a Blockchain Community for Conservatives
PALM BEACH, Fla., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new blockchain-based community for conservatives is emerging with the support of top political figures. The Common Cents Coin aims to bring together conservatives by creating an exclusive community that aligns with their values and beliefs. Holders of the Common Cents Coin will get access to events with top conservative figures, merchandise and more.
Big names in conservative politics have already voiced support for the project with former Trump advisor Roger Stone and Newsmax television anchor and Newsmax anchor John Tabacco joining the advisory board.
"Having served as president of Overstock.com's Tzero subsidiary, I recognized the demand in the market for a blockchain project that aligns with one's values and beliefs," said John Tabacco. "The Common Cents Coin is building an unrivaled community with the unique perks that blockchain provides. I'm proud to be a part of it."
An Exclusive Community for Like Minds
The Common Cents Coin was conceptualized by a group of conservative-minded, industry leaders from both the blockchain and political arena who recognize the potential of Web3 to help put power back into the hands of the American people. The coin was designed to allow holders to support conservative political initiatives that the Common Cents Coin has aligned itself with.
The Common Cents Coin's tokenomics allows for holders to participate in an environment that aligns with their political values.
Named after the 47-page "Common Sense" pamphlet written by 18th century political activist Thomas Paine in 1775 advocating for the independence of the Thirteen Colonies from Great Britain, Common Cents was created as a platform to help once again restore values of freedom, limited government and free markets.
Learn more about the Common Cents Coin at: https://commoncentscoin.io/ and join the project's Telegram at: https://t.me/CommonCentsCoin, Twitter at https://twitter.com/CommonCentsio, TikTok at https://www.tiktok.com/@commoncentscoin, Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNctCZDUGAAqBNHX2zZpZcA, and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/commoncentscoin/.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/common-cents-coin-creates-a-blockchain-community-for-conservatives-301786555.html
SOURCE Common Cents Coin
