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10.06.2026 19:34:19
Commerzbank Raises Concerns Over UniCredit Takeover Offer
(RTTNews) - Commerzbank AG (CBK.DE) on Wednesday raised concerns regarding UniCredit's (CRIN.DE) takeover offer, saying shareholder data continues to show no evidence of institutional investor support despite the offer's acceptance level reaching 10.95%.
According to information collected from custodian banks, Commerzbank said it has not identified a single institutional investor that has tendered shares into the offer. Retail participation also remained minimal at around 0.05%. The bank believes tendered shares stem almost entirely from banks and parties connected to UniCredit that did not hold significant stakes in Commerzbank before the bid was announced.
Commerzbank noted that its shares have traded above the implied offer value throughout the acceptance period. At the close of trading on June 9, the stock was approximately 6%, or €2.30 per share, above the offer price, making tendering economically questionable under normal market conditions.
Trading Signals: Idorsia: Chancen aufgrund mehrerer Katalysatoren
Klinische Fortschritte und starke Verkaufszahlen sorgen bei Idorsia für Fantasie. Nach dem Sprung auf ein neues Jahreshoch holt die Aktie zwar Luft geholt, doch genau diese Pause könnte für risikobereite Anleger Chancen bieten.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Commerzbank AG (spons. ADRs)
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04.06.26
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20.05.26
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18.05.26
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08.05.26
|Commerzbank-Aktie im Blick: Erwartungen im 1. Quartal übertroffen - Weitere Stellen sollen abgebaut werden (finanzen.ch)
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07.05.26
|Ausblick: Commerzbank öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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05.05.26
|Commerzbank: Unicredit-Angebot entspricht Abschlag von 8,7 Prozent (Dow Jones)