Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB)

Commerzbank decides to implement a share buyback programme with a volume of up to 600 million euros



04-Nov-2024 / 12:48 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc release 4. November 2024

Commerzbank decides to implement a share buyback programme with a volume of up to 600 million euros

After receipt of the necessary approvals Commerzbank AG decided today to implement a share buyback programme with a volume of up to 600 million euros.

The share buyback will start after the reporting for the third quarter 2024 at the earliest and should be completed by mid of February 2025 at the latest. Following the resolution of the Management Board the details of the share buyback programme will be made public in an announcement pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The repurchased shares of Commerzbank AG will be redeemed.

Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. These forward-looking statements are based on the management’s current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Contact:Christoph WortigHead of Investor RelationsCommerzbank AGInvestor RelationsTel.: +49 69 9353 10080e-mail:ir@commerzbank.com