Commercial Vehicle Group Announces Participation In UBS Global Industrials And Transportation Virtual Conference

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "CVG") (NASDAQ: CVGI), a leading supplier of products and services for the global commercial vehicle market and material handling solutions for the ecommerce and military markets, announced today that it will participate in the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Virtual Conference on June 2, 2020. Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer and Kirk Feiler, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations will provide a strategic overview of the Company during a webcasted presentation scheduled for 3:50 PM ET.

Management will participate in one-on-one phone calls with current and prospective investors throughout the day on June 2, 2020.

A live audio webcast of the presentation and the presentation materials will be made available on the Investor section of the Company's website, www.cvgrp.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation where it will be archived for a period of 30 days.

About Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (through its subsidiaries) is a leading supplier of electrical wire harnesses, seating systems, and a full range of other cab related products for the global commercial vehicle markets, including the medium- and heavy-duty truck, medium- and heavy-construction vehicle, military, bus, agriculture, specialty transportation, mining, industrial equipment and off-road recreational markets. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

