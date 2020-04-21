Commercial Seaweeds Market Size Worth $11.9 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial seaweeds market size is expected to be reach USD 11.9 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 9.1%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing awareness concerning the product's health benefits along with rising consumption of snacks and food products derived from sea vegetables is anticipated to augment the demand for commercial sea vegetables in food applications.

Key suggestions from the report:

The agriculture segment accounted for a market share of 8.5% in terms of revenue in 2019. Sea vegetables help in conditioning the soil by controlling the displacement of the upper layer of the soil

The human consumption application segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2027 and is projected to reach USD 9.2 million in 2027 owing to its wide range of applications in human consumption

In Asia Pacific , the market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2027 owing to increasing consumption of organic foods in the region

In North America , the market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period owing to growth in harvesting of sea vegetables in the region

Some of the key manufacturers operating in the commercial seaweeds market are Roullier Group; Cargill, Incorporated; Biostadt India Ltd; E.I. DuPont Nemours and Company; and Compo GmbH and Co.

Read 150 page research report with ToC on "Commercial Seaweeds Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Brown Seaweeds, Red Seaweeds, Green Seaweeds), By Form (Liquid, Powdered, Flakes), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/commercial-seaweed-market

Rising health awareness among consumers is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Some of the key attributes of commercial sea vegetables are that they are one of the major sources of minerals and vitamins in the human body, once consumed. In addition, seaweeds regulate the estradiol and estrogen levels in the body.

Brown seaweeds are one of the major sources of iodine, which is rare in other food items or ingredients. In addition, it is highly important to regulate the estradiol and estrogen levels in the human body. Use of seaweed and its isolates enhances satiety further reducing the postprandial absorption rates of glucose and lipids for human feeding studies that helps in development of anti-obesity foods. Seaweed also forms an important ingredient for development of new food products.

The huge volume of cultivation associated with sea vegetables along with low cost of production is a major factor driving the commercial seaweeds market. Low costs and commercial viability is allowing farmers to opt for seaweed production, thereby driving the market.

Mercury is one of the most common minerals found in oceans and in ocean fishes. It is present in high quantities in sea vegetables as compared to the amount of mercury consumed by humans in their regular diets. It can result in numerous health issues including anxiety, muscle weakness, skin rashes, numbness in the hands and feet, memory problems, trouble in speaking, hearing, or seeing which is expected to restrain market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global commercial seaweeds market on the basis of product, form, application, and region:

Commercial Seaweed Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Brown



Red



Green

Commercial Seaweed Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Liquid



Powdered



Flakes

Commercial Seaweed Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Agriculture



Animal Feed



Human Consumption



Others

Commercial Seaweed Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Ireland





Spain





Norway



Asia Pacific



China





Indonesia





Japan





South Korea





Philippines



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

Find more research reports on Nutraceuticals & Functional Foods Industry, by Grand View Research:

Lactoferrin Market – The rising awareness amongst consumers regarding health and diet, along with rising prevalence of skin-related health conditions, are expected to boost the demand.

Pea Protein Market – The global pea protein market size was valued at USD 215.5 million in 2019, and is project to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

in 2019, and is project to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Kombucha Market –Growing consumer preference for functional drinks over carbonated drinks and juices along with awareness regarding the inherent nutritional benefits of the product is expected to fuel the growth.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-seaweeds-market-size-worth-11-9-billion-by-2027-grand-view-research-inc-301044053.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.