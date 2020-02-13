Commercial Real Estate Investment Firm Announces New Name

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based commercial real estate investment firm GK Development is rebranding to GK Real Estate.

The transition was prompted by the evolution the firm has experienced over the past 25 years. Under its growing portfolio, GK Real Estate unites investment strategy, leasing, property management, construction, design and financing.

"Our business has grown into more than just development," said Garo Kholamian, president of GK Real Estate. "We are a full-fledged real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, re-develops and deploys capital in properties that can create added value, provide dependable income and offer tax-advantaged investment opportunities depending on the needs of the investor. We've changed our name to better reflect who we are today and how we will continue to do business moving forward."

The real estate firm owns retail centers, office buildings and residential assets across the country and is in the process of redeveloping several centers from enclosed shopping malls into vibrant outdoor mixed-use plazas that include entertainment, dining, retail and residential components.

Last week, GK Real Estate launched its new website, which can be found at www.gk-re.com.

About GK Real Estate

GK Real Estate is a Chicago-based commercial real estate investment that provides opportunities to invest in diversified real estate assets, ranging from stabilized, income-producing properties to cutting-edge developments. With 25 years of proven success in projects across the risk-and-use spectrum, the team possesses a wide range of real estate skills encompassing retail, office, hospitality, medical and multi-family experience. GK Real Estate unites investment strategy, leasing, property management, construction, design and financing under one roof. For more information, visit www.gk-re.com.

For more information, please contact:

Candice Brown-McElyea

360Candice@gmail.com

941-232-9046

Related Files

Commercial real estate investment firm reveals new name.docx

Related Images

rendering-of-the-demarcay.jpg

Rendering of The DeMarcay

The DeMarcay, a luxury residential condominium project by GK Real Estate in downtown Sarasota, Florida

Related Links

Website

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-real-estate-investment-firm-announces-new-name-301004176.html

SOURCE GK Real Estate