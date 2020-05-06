Commercial MRO Market in Japan, S. Korea, and China, 2019

NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This study aims to evaluate the commercial aircraft fleet and spending on MRO services among the top 3 Northeast Asian nations consisting of China, South Korea, and Japan boasting a combined airline fleet size of close to 5,000 aircraft at the end of 2019. The study focuses on the fleet and MRO spending comparisons among these top 3 N.E. Asian nations. It further delves into the fleet patterns by country comprising narrow-body, wide-body, and regional jets. MRO market trends and opportunity areas in terms of fleet types and corresponding MRO service areas such as Line, Airframe, Engine, and Component Maintenance have been outlined by country and aircraft fleet types. This research service discusses the changing commercial fleet dynamics in N.E. Asia including strategic imperatives for airlines, MROs, and OEMs in the aftermarket; trends in commercial aircraft fleet in N.E. Asia; commercial aircraft fleet size in N.E. Asia by aircraft OEM; commercial aircraft fleet size in N.E. Asia by aircraft category, type, and aircraft model. The commercial airline market is experiencing excellent year-on-year growth owing to the healthy economic progress, rising middle-class population, and increased consumer expenditure, which translates to better passenger traffic growth. With low fuel prices, older aircraft can be kept flying longer thereby keeping the MRO market buoyant. The N.E Asian region is receiving more new deliveries of A320 NEOs and Boeing B737 NGs as the preferred aircraft model of low-cost carriers; hence many MRO service providers are concentrating on building their capabilities on narrow-body aircraft. China has the largest aircraft fleet size and MRO expenditure remains the highest across among the countries within the region. Its competitive offerings are in terms of lower pricing against its competitors and capacity advantage to accommodate a large fleet owing to a large number of maintenance hangars and presence of international collaborations with global OEMs. MRO spending for Japan-registered aircraft is higher than that of S. Korea, although much smaller than China. Advances in technology adoption have given the country a competitive edge against its rivals in providing high-quality maintenance work. The study also focuses on the commercial MRO market measurements, which further includes trends in MRO business of the N.E. Asian region, MRO spending by aircraft manufacturer, MRO spending by MRO segments, and MRO Country Benchmarking Index. Furthermore, the study offers a detailed discussion on the N.E. Asian commercial MRO market outlook including company profiles of selected market participants in each country, growth opportunity in the commercial MRO market, key highlights of the industry, and strategic imperatives for MRO companies, airlines, and OEMs in the aftermarket. Finally, the study provides strategic growth opportunities in the aftermarket as well as the 3 key predictions.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05867517/?utm_source=PRN





Author: Shantanu Gangakhedkar



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05867517/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-mro-market-in-japan-s-korea-and-china-2019-301053725.html

SOURCE Reportlinker