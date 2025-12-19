Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’095 -0.3%  SPI 18’002 -0.3%  Dow 47’952 0.1%  DAX 24’164 -0.2%  Euro 0.9321 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’734 -0.1%  Gold 4’325 -0.2%  Bitcoin 69’957 3.0%  Dollar 0.7961 0.2%  Öl 59.9 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Alphabet A29798540Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882
Top News
Nike-Aktie unter Druck: Umsatzplus reicht enttäuschten Anlegern nicht aus
Hypothekarbank Lenzburg-Aktie verliert: Swiss Bankers bleibt unter dem Dach der Hypi Lenzburg autonom
Gold, Öl, Weizen & Co. am Mittag
Aktien von SynBiotic, Canopy Growth, Tilray und Aurora schwächer: Warum die US-Neuklassifizierung Anleger enttäuscht
Kurssprung bei BioNTech-Aktie bleibt aus: CureVac-Deal überzeugt Anleger offenbar nicht
Suche...

Commercial Metals Aktie 919966 / US2017231034

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

19.12.2025 13:06:18

Commercial Metals Welcomes U.S. Anti-dumping Ruling On Algerian Rebar

Commercial Metals
55.20 CHF -0.90%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) on Friday welcomed a preliminary ruling by the U.S. Department of Commerce finding that rebar imports from Algeria have been unfairly dumped in the U.S. market.

Following the ruling, a 127% anti-dumping duty will take immediate effect on all Algeria-origin rebar entering the U.S. domestic market.

A final determination, which could revise the margin, is expected within 75 days.

The decision follows a trade petition filed in June 2025 by the U.S. rebar industry.

the company said that the separate preliminary rulings covering Egypt, Vietnam, Bulgaria, and Algeria are due between January and March 2026.

On Thursday, Commercial Metals closed trading 0.54% lesser at $69.62 on the New York Stock Exchange.