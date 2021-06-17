Commercial Metals Company Reports Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

IRVING, Texas, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended May 31, 2021. Earnings from continuing operations were $130.4 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, on net sales of $1.8 billion, compared to prior year earnings from continuing operations of $64.2 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, on net sales of $1.3 billion.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company recorded a net after-tax benefit of $3.3 million, chiefly related to the sale of a small railway track reclamation business. Excluding this item, third quarter adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $127.1 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, compared to adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $70.4 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, in the prior year period. "Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations", "core EBITDA from continuing operations", "adjusted earnings from continuing operations" and "adjusted earnings from continuing operations per diluted share" are non-GAAP financial measures. Details, including a reconciliation of each such non-GAAP financial measure, to the most directly comparable measure, prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP can be found in the financial tables that follow.

Barbara R. Smith, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "CMC achieved exceptional results during the third quarter. Demand for our products was robust and our teams executed well, setting new production and shipment records at several of our facilities. We continued to tightly manage the operating factors within our control, and again reduced year-over-year production costs per ton. Our excellent third quarter performance is a testament to the operational flexibility and earnings power of the new, strategically transformed CMC, and I could not be more proud of our many accomplishments."

Ms. Smith continued, "CMC set several operational and financial performance records at the segment as well as consolidated level, and we further enhanced our balance sheet and leverage positions, which are now the most attractive in CMC's history. We are also continuing to build for the future: We made significant progress on key organic growth initiatives, including hot commissioning of our third rolling mill in Poland, the receipt of the air permit for our Arizona 2 mill, and the continuation of network optimization efforts. Future contributions from these key projects are expected to provide the next chapter of growth for our company, building on this quarter's outstanding results."

The Company's liquidity position as of May 31, 2021 remained solid, with cash and cash equivalents of $443.1 million, and availability of $639.0 million under the Company's credit and accounts receivable facilities.

On June 16, 2021, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share of CMC common stock payable to stockholders of record on June 30, 2021. The dividend will be paid on July 14, 2021, and marks 227 consecutive quarterly dividend payments by the Company.

Business Segments - Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Review

The North America segment generated record adjusted EBITDA of $207.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, an increase of 30% compared to $159.4 million in the prior year period. This improvement was driven by growth in demand and increased margins across multiple products lines, as well as solid management of controllable costs within our vertically integrated value chain. Costs were reduced by continued execution of CMC's network optimization activities.

Shipment volumes of finished steel, which include steel products and downstream products, increased by 9% from the prior year third quarter. Demand for rebar from the mills remained good, growing year-over-year, supported by resilient construction activity. Shipments of merchant and other products increased by 37% from the prior year, driven by the broad reopening of the U.S. economy.

Margins over scrap cost on steel products increased $40 per ton from the prior year period, marking the first year-over-year increase in six quarters. On a sequential basis these margins rose $74 per ton. Market conditions were favorable for each of CMC's key products, leading to mill volume growth of 17% and an increase of $170 per ton in average selling price compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Margin over scrap cost on downstream products declined compared to a year ago, driven by higher scrap input costs and average pricing that was largely unchanged. Future pricing indicators for backlog were positive during the quarter, as average price levels for bids and new awards increased from the prior year quarter.

The Europe segment reported record adjusted EBITDA of $50.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, up 250% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $14.3 million for the prior year quarter. The improvement was driven by a significant expansion in margin over scrap as well as volume growth, as demand for steel products from both construction and industrial end markets remained strong during the quarter. Resilient construction activity supported a 16% increase in rebar shipments compared to a year ago, while the continuing manufacturing recovery in Poland and Central Europe drove 4% growth in volumes of merchant and other. Average selling price increased by $227 per ton compared to the prior year quarter, and $132 per ton sequentially.

Outlook

Ms. Smith said, "Strong demand across multiple end-use markets should support robust shipment levels of finished steel during the fourth quarter in both North America and Europe. Construction activity is strong and the industrial sectors are growing in both the U.S. and Central Europe, as both regions continue to recover from the pandemic. We expect margins over scrap on steel products in North America and Europe to be relatively flat or up modestly from third quarter levels."

"Increased willingness of downstream customers in our North America segment to contract new work and the stability of our construction backlog both point to continued demand strength. This view is supported by several widely monitored construction indicators that generally lead activity by nine to twelve months, which have improved significantly in 2021," Ms. Smith added.

Conference Call

About Commercial Metals Company

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network including seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the U.S. and Poland.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to general economic conditions, key macro-economic drivers that impact our business, the effects of ongoing trade actions, the effects of continued pressure on the liquidity of our customers, potential synergies and organic growth provided by acquisitions and strategic investments, demand for our products, metal margins, the effect of COVID-19 and related governmental and economic responses thereto, the ability to operate our steel mills at full capacity, future availability and cost of supplies of raw materials and energy for our operations, share repurchases, legal proceedings, the undistributed earnings of our non-U.S. subsidiaries, U.S. non-residential construction activity, international trade, capital expenditures, our liquidity and our ability to satisfy future liquidity requirements, estimated contractual obligations and our expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The statements in this report that are not historical statements, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by phrases such as we or our management "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "future," "intends," "may," "plans to," "ought," "could," "will," "should," "likely," "appears," "projects," "forecasts," "outlook" or other similar words or phrases, as well as by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions.

Although we believe that our expectations are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct, and actual results may vary materially. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, new information or circumstances or any other changes. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include those described in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2020, and Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended February 28, 2021, as well as the following: changes in economic conditions which affect demand for our products or construction activity generally, and the impact of such changes on the highly cyclical steel industry; rapid and significant changes in the price of metals, potentially impairing our inventory values due to declines in commodity prices or reducing the profitability of our downstream contracts due to rising commodity pricing; impacts from COVID-19 on the economy, demand for our products, global supply chain and on our operations, including the responses of governmental authorities to contain COVID-19 and the impact from the distribution of various COVID-19 vaccines; excess capacity in our industry, particularly in China, and product availability from competing steel mills and other steel suppliers including import quantities and pricing; compliance with and changes in existing and future government laws, regulations and other legal requirements and judicial decisions that govern our business, including increased environmental regulations associated with climate change and greenhouse gas emissions; involvement in various environmental matters that may result in fines, penalties or judgments; potential limitations in our or our customers' abilities to access credit and non-compliance by our customers with our contracts; activity in repurchasing shares of our common stock under our repurchase program; financial covenants and restrictions on the operation of our business contained in agreements governing our debt; our ability to successfully identify, consummate and integrate acquisitions, and the effects that acquisitions may have on our financial leverage; risks associated with acquisitions generally, such as the inability to obtain, or delays in obtaining, required approvals under applicable antitrust legislation and other regulatory and third party consents and approvals; operating and start-up risks, as well as market risks associated with the commissioning of new projects could prevent us from realizing anticipated benefits and could result in a loss of all or a substantial part of our investment; lower than expected future levels of revenues and higher than expected future costs; failure or inability to implement growth strategies in a timely manner; impact of goodwill impairment charges; impact of long-lived asset impairment charges; currency fluctuations; global factors, such as trade measures, military conflicts and political uncertainties, including the impact of the Biden administration on current trade regulations, such as Section 232 trade tariffs, tax legislation and other regulations which might adversely impact our business; availability and pricing of electricity, electrodes and natural gas for mill operations; ability to hire and retain key executives and other employees; competition from other materials or from competitors that have a lower cost structure or access to greater financial resources; information technology interruptions and breaches in security; ability to make necessary capital expenditures; availability and pricing of raw materials and other items over which we exert little influence, including scrap metal, energy and insurance; unexpected equipment failures; losses or limited potential gains due to hedging transactions; litigation claims and settlements, court decisions, regulatory rulings and legal compliance risks; risk of injury or death to employees, customers or other visitors to our operations; and civil unrest, protests and riots.

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY FINANCIAL & OPERATING STATISTICS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except per ton amounts)

5/31/2021

2/28/2021

11/30/2020

8/31/2020

5/31/2020

5/31/2021

5/31/2020 North America



























Net sales

$ 1,558,068



$ 1,257,486



$ 1,195,013



$ 1,224,849



$ 1,167,081



$ 4,010,567



$ 3,545,084

Adjusted EBITDA

207,330



171,612



155,634



174,219



159,394



534,576



486,957































External tons shipped



























Raw materials

368



302



330



300



288



1,000



929

Rebar

500



472



486



498



463



1,458



1,399

Merchant and other

289



268



264



234



211



821



685

Steel products

789



740



750



732



674



2,279



2,084

Downstream products

408



343



371



429



427



1,122



1,206































Average selling price per ton



























Raw materials

$ 949



$ 846



$ 630



$ 605



$ 517



$ 813



$ 555

Steel products

794



695



612



600



624



702



625

Downstream products

963



929



934



970



966



943



976































Cost of raw materials per ton

$ 697



$ 629



$ 458



$ 427



$ 348



$ 597



$ 393

Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton

369



344



266



237



239



327



238































Steel products metal margin per ton

$ 425



$ 351



$ 346



$ 363



$ 385



$ 375



$ 387





























































Europe



























Net sales

$ 284,107



$ 202,066



$ 194,596



$ 179,855



$ 173,817



$ 680,769



$ 519,285

Adjusted EBITDA

50,005



16,107



14,470



22,927



14,270



80,582



39,080































External tons shipped



























Rebar

141



78



128



150



122



347



389

Merchant and other

263



275



269



230



252



807



703

Steel products

404



353



397



380



374



1,154



1,092































Average selling price per ton



























Steel products

$ 664



$ 532



$ 461



$ 446



$ 437



$ 552



$ 449































Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton

$ 376



$ 328



$ 262



$ 250



$ 239



$ 324



$ 245































Steel products metal margin per ton

$ 288



$ 204



$ 199



$ 196



$ 198



$ 228



$ 204



COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY BUSINESS SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended Net sales

5/31/2021

2/28/2021

11/30/2020

8/31/2020

5/31/2020

5/31/2021

5/31/2020 North America

$ 1,558,068



$ 1,257,486



$ 1,195,013



$ 1,224,849



$ 1,167,081



$ 4,010,567



$ 3,545,084

Europe

284,107



202,066



194,596



179,855



173,817



680,769



519,285

Corporate and Other

2,866



2,718



2,194



4,428



785



7,778



2,985

Total net sales

$ 1,845,041



$ 1,462,270



$ 1,391,803



$ 1,409,132



$ 1,341,683



$ 4,699,114



$ 4,067,354































Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations



























North America

$ 207,330



$ 171,612



$ 155,634



$ 174,219



$ 159,394



$ 534,576



$ 486,957

Europe

50,005



16,107



14,470



22,927



14,270



80,582



39,080

Corporate and Other

(36,214)



(45,986)



(26,471)



(64,846)



(26,882)



(108,671)



(81,729)



COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended May 31,

Nine Months Ended May 31, (in thousands, except share data) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Net sales $ 1,845,041



$ 1,341,683



$ 4,699,114



$ 4,067,354

Costs and expenses:













Cost of goods sold 1,533,768



1,116,353



3,936,930



3,385,963

Selling, general and administrative expenses 130,448



115,965



359,492



342,502

Interest expense 11,965



15,409



40,245



47,875

Loss on debt extinguishment —



—



16,841



—

Asset impairments 277



5,983



4,345



6,513



1,676,458



1,253,710



4,357,853



3,782,853

Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 168,583



87,973



341,261



284,501

Income taxes 38,175



23,804



80,709



73,981

Earnings from continuing operations 130,408



64,169



260,552



210,520

















Earnings from discontinued operations before income taxes —



745



—



1,941

Income taxes —



180



—



581

Earnings from discontinued operations —



565



—



1,360

















Net earnings $ 130,408



$ 64,734



$ 260,552



$ 211,880

















Basic earnings per share*













Earnings from continuing operations $ 1.08



$ 0.54



$ 2.17



$ 1.77

Earnings from discontinued operations —



—



—



0.01

Net earnings $ 1.08



$ 0.54



$ 2.17



$ 1.78

















Diluted earnings per share*













Earnings from continuing operations $ 1.07



$ 0.53



$ 2.14



$ 1.75

Earnings from discontinued operations —



—



—



0.01

Net earnings $ 1.07



$ 0.54



$ 2.14



$ 1.76

















Cash dividends per share $ 0.12



$ 0.12



$ 0.36



$ 0.36

Average basic shares outstanding 120,613,652



119,192,962



120,241,579



118,828,870

Average diluted shares outstanding 122,193,655



120,278,741



121,852,144



120,277,737



* Earnings Per Share ("EPS") is calculated independently for each component and may not sum to net earnings EPS due to rounding.

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share data)

May 31, 2021

August 31, 2020 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 443,120



$ 542,103

Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $6,688 and $9,597)

1,073,115



880,728

Inventories, net

833,101



625,393

Prepaid and other current assets

169,139



165,879

Total current assets

2,518,475



2,214,103

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,562,503



1,571,067

Goodwill

66,331



64,321

Other noncurrent assets

243,766



232,237

Total assets

$ 4,391,075



$ 4,081,728

Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 340,238



$ 266,102

Accrued expenses and other payables

456,394



461,012

Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings

56,735



18,149

Total current liabilities

853,367



745,263

Deferred income taxes

118,335



130,810

Other noncurrent liabilities

242,647



250,706

Long-term debt

1,020,129



1,065,536

Total liabilities

2,234,478



2,192,315

Stockholders' equity:







Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 200,000,000 shares; issued 129,060,664 shares; outstanding 120,585,771 and 119,220,905 shares

1,290



1,290

Additional paid-in capital

361,433



358,912

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(78,850)



(103,764)

Retained earnings

2,025,083



1,807,826

Less treasury stock, 8,474,893 and 9,839,759 shares at cost

(152,590)



(175,063)

Stockholders' equity

2,156,366



1,889,201

Stockholders' equity attributable to noncontrolling interests

231



212

Total equity

2,156,597



1,889,413

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,391,075



$ 4,081,728



COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Nine Months Ended May 31, (in thousands)

2021

2020 Cash flows from (used by) operating activities:







Net earnings

$ 260,552



$ 211,880

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash flows from (used by) operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

125,176



124,104

Stock-based compensation

35,558



21,975

Deferred income taxes and other long-term taxes

(17,175)



47,761

Loss on debt extinguishment

16,841



—

Net gain on disposals of subsidiaries, assets and other

(9,390)



(5,476)

Amortization of acquired unfavorable contract backlog

(4,540)



(18,676)

Asset impairments

4,345



6,513

Other

243



1,933

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(317,378)



141,819

Net cash flows from operating activities

94,232



531,833











Cash flows from (used by) investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(127,395)



(134,092)

Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment and other

25,890



14,091

Other

(2,500)



974

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

—



(9,850)

Net cash flows used by investing activities

(104,005)



(128,877)











Cash flows from (used by) financing activities:







Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net

309,187



22,566

Repayments of long-term debt

(361,855)



(110,470)

Debt extinguishment costs

(13,128)



—

Debt issuance costs

(2,830)



—

Proceeds from accounts receivable facilities

145,864



171,133

Repayments under accounts receivable facilities

(118,312)



(171,285)

Dividends

(43,295)



(42,768)

Stock issued under incentive and purchase plans, net of forfeitures

(3,807)



(1,921)

Contribution from noncontrolling interest

19



16

Net cash flows used by financing activities

(88,157)



(132,729)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(423)



210

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(98,353)



270,437

Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

544,964



193,729

Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 446,611



$ 464,166











Supplemental information:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 443,120



$ 462,110

Restricted cash

$ 3,491



$ 2,056

Total cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents

$ 446,611



$ 464,166



COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

This press release contains financial measures not derived in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measure are provided below.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, core EBITDA from continuing operations, and adjusted earnings from continuing operations are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per diluted share is defined as adjusted earnings from continuing operations on a diluted per share basis.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the most directly comparable measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. However, we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures provide relevant and useful information to management, investors, analysts, creditors and other interested parties in our industry as they allow: (i) comparison of our earnings to those of our competitors; (ii) a supplemental measure of our underlying business operational performance; and (iii) the assessment of period-to-period performance trends. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate financial performance and set target benchmarks for annual and long-term cash incentive performance plans.

A reconciliation of earnings from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and core EBITDA from continuing operations is provided below:



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands) 5/31/2021

2/28/2021

11/30/2020

8/31/2020

5/31/2020

5/31/2021

5/31/2020 Earnings from continuing operations $ 130,408



$ 66,233



$ 63,911



$ 67,782



$ 64,169



$ 260,552



$ 210,520

Interest expense 11,965



14,021



14,259



13,962



15,409



40,245



47,875

Income taxes 38,175



20,941



21,593



18,495



23,804



80,709



73,981

Depreciation and amortization 41,804



41,573



41,799



41,654



41,765



125,176



124,095

Amortization of acquired unfavorable contract backlog (1,508)



(1,509)



(1,523)



(10,691)



(4,348)



(4,540)



(18,676)

Asset impairments 277



474



3,594



1,098



5,983



4,345



6,513

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 221,121



141,733



143,633



132,300



146,782



506,487



444,308

Non-cash equity compensation 13,800



12,696



9,062



9,875



6,170



35,558



21,975

Gain on sale of assets (4,457)



(5,877)



—



—



—



(10,334)



—

Loss on debt extinguishment —



16,841



—



1,778



—



16,841



—

Facility closure —



5,694



5,214



2,903



1,863



10,908



8,202

Acquisition settlement —



—



—



32,123



—



—



—

Labor cost government refund —



—



(1,348)



(2,985)



—



(1,348)



—

Core EBITDA from continuing operations $ 230,464



$ 171,087



$ 156,561



$ 175,994



$ 154,815



$ 558,112



$ 474,485



A reconciliation of earnings from continuing operations to adjusted earnings from continuing operations is provided below:



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands) 5/31/2021

2/28/2021

11/30/2020

8/31/2020

5/31/2020

5/31/2021

5/31/2020 Earnings from continuing operations $ 130,408



$ 66,233



$ 63,911



$ 67,782



$ 64,169



$ 260,552



$ 210,520

Gain on sale of assets (4,457)



(5,877)



—



—



—



(10,334)



—

Asset impairments 277



474



3,594



1,098



5,983



4,345



5,983

Loss on debt extinguishment —



16,841



—



1,778



—



16,841



—

Facility closure —



5,694



5,214



2,903



1,863



10,908



8,202

Acquisition settlement —



—



—



32,123



—



—



—

Labor cost government refund —



—



(1,348)



(2,985)



—



(1,348)



—

Total adjustments (pre-tax) $ (4,180)



$ 17,132



$ 7,460



$ 34,917



$ 7,846



$ 20,412



$ 14,185





























Tax impact

























Related tax effects on adjustments 878



(3,598)



(1,593)



(7,392)



(1,648)



(4,313)



(2,979)

Total tax impact 878



(3,598)



(1,593)



(7,392)



(1,648)



(4,313)



(2,979)

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations $ 127,106



$ 79,767



$ 69,778



$ 95,307



$ 70,367



$ 276,651



$ 221,726

Earnings from continuing operations per diluted share $ 1.07



$ 0.54



$ 0.53



$ 0.56



$ 0.53



$ 2.14



$ 1.75

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per diluted share $ 1.04



$ 0.66



$ 0.58



$ 0.79



$ 0.59



$ 2.27



$ 1.84



