06.01.2020 12:45:00
Commercial Metals Company Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
IRVING, Texas, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended November 30, 2019. First quarter earnings from continuing operations were $82.8 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, on net sales of $1.4 billion, compared to prior year period earnings from continuing operations of $19.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, on net sales of $1.3 billion. Net sales increased 8% on a year-over-year basis driven by the Company's growth strategy and strong fundamentals in its core markets.
As a result of ongoing network optimization efforts, a decision was made to cease melting operations at our Rancho Cucamonga, CA facility, which resulted in a net after tax charge of $5.0 million. Excluding these expenses, adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $87.8 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, as detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 12. This represents a 109% increase compared to adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $0.35 per diluted share for the three months ended November 30, 2018.
Barbara R. Smith, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The first quarter marked the best financial performance from our strategically repositioned portfolio of operations. This milestone reflects the continued health of the U.S. non-residential construction sector, which contributed to strong performances in our Americas Mills and Fabrication segments. We believe the metal margin performance seen over recent quarters highlights the stability of CMC's rebar and long product offerings compared to the broader steel market."
"Strong earnings and working capital management during the quarter allowed us to further de-lever our balance sheet. Over the past 12 months, we have made debt repayments of $173.8 million."
The Company's liquidity position as of November 30, 2019 remained strong, with cash and cash equivalents of $224.8 million and availability under the Company's credit and accounts receivable facilities of $659.9 million.
On January 2, 2020, the board of directors of CMC declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share of CMC common stock payable to stockholders of record on January 15, 2020. The dividend will be paid on January 30, 2020, and marks 221 consecutive quarterly dividend payments.
Business Segments - Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Review
Our Americas Recycling segment recorded adjusted EBITDA of $3.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $15.4 million for the prior year quarter. The decrease reflected a challenging price environment in which average ferrous prices decreased by 33% on a year-over-year basis. Low prices also reduced material flows during the quarter.
Our Americas Mills segment recorded adjusted EBITDA of $155.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, an increase of 36% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $113.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Volumes increased 42% compared to the prior year period, primarily due to additional production from acquired facilities. Metal margins expanded $10 per ton year-over-year, as a reduction in scrap costs more than offset a $71 per ton decline in average selling prices. Results in the first quarter also benefited from the achievement of our lowest conversion costs since the November 5, 2018 acquisition.
Our Americas Fabrication segment recorded adjusted EBITDA of $17.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, marking a significant improvement from an adjusted EBITDA loss of $37.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019. As in prior quarters, first quarter adjusted EBITDA did not include the benefit of the purchase accounting adjustment related to amortization of the acquired unfavorable contract backlog reserve of $8.3 million. Average selling price of $976 per ton in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 increased $108 per ton, or 12%, compared to the prior year period. The increase in average selling price, as well as declining rebar input costs, resulted in a strong increase in margins compared to recent quarters. Current rebar bidding activity is healthy, and our backlog is priced at levels that we expect to be profitable when shipped.
Our International Mill segment in Poland recorded adjusted EBITDA of $11.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $32.8 million for the comparable prior year quarter. Safeguard trade measures have thus far been ineffective in deterring a surge of imported product into Europe, resulting in a compression of metal margins during the quarter. Shipment volumes declined on a year-over-year basis, primarily due to the absence of opportunistic billets sales that were made during the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Conditions within the Polish construction sector remain healthy and demand for rebar continues to be strong. Despite lower shipment volumes during the quarter, our Polish operations successfully reduced conversion costs compared to the year-ago period.
Our Corporate and Other segment recorded an adjusted EBITDA loss of $27.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $59.6 million for the prior year quarter. The current quarter loss did not include any acquisition costs and other legal expenses, while the first quarter of fiscal 2019 included $28.0 million of acquisition costs and other legal expenses. Excluding these costs, our Corporate and Other costs still declined year-over-year, and we believe, are generally reflective of normalized levels going forward.
Outlook
"We expect construction and infrastructure demand to remain resilient," said Ms. Smith. "Customer sentiment and our own fabrication backlog both point to a strong outlook for activity, though our second quarter will be impacted by typical seasonality related to holidays and winter weather conditions affecting construction activity."
"We anticipate metal margin will remain above the historical cycle average, but will experience a decline from first quarter levels. We expect our progress in optimizing our expanded domestic mill network during the first quarter will yield benefits going forward. We anticipate Fabrication will remain profitable, while Recycling should see some benefit from the recent rebound in ferrous scrap prices. We expect challenges to remain for our Polish operations until the current overhang of imports to the European Union unwinds."
Conference Call
CMC invites you to listen to a live broadcast of its first quarter fiscal 2020 conference call today, Monday, January 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Barbara Smith, Chairman of the Board of Directors, President, and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Lawrence, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. The call is accessible via our website at www.cmc.com. In the event you are unable to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived and available for replay on our website on the next business day. Financial and statistical information presented in the broadcast are located on CMC's website under "Investors".
About Commercial Metals Company
Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and market steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, two rerolling mills, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the U.S. and Poland.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains or incorporates by reference a number of "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to general economic conditions, key macro-economic drivers that impact our business, the effects of ongoing trade actions, the effects of continued pressure on the liquidity of our customers, potential synergies provided by our recent acquisitions, demand for our products, steel margins, the ability to operate our mills at full capacity, future supplies of raw materials and energy for our operations, share repurchases, legal proceedings, the undistributed earnings of our non-U.S. subsidiaries, U.S. non-residential construction activity, international trade, capital expenditures, our liquidity and our ability to satisfy future liquidity requirements, estimated contractual obligations, the effects of the Acquisition and our expectations or beliefs concerning future events. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by phrases such as we or our management "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "intends," "plans to," "ought," "could," "will," "should," "likely," "appears," "projects," "forecasts," "outlook" or other similar words or phrases. There are inherent risks and uncertainties in any forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.
Our forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and beliefs as of the time this news release is filed with the SEC or, with respect to any document incorporated by reference, as of the time such document was prepared. Although we believe that our expectations are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct, and actual results may vary materially. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, new information or circumstances or any other changes. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include those described in Part I, Item 1A, Risk Factors, of the 2019 Form 10-K as well as the following: changes in economic conditions which affect demand for our products or construction activity generally, and the impact of such changes on the highly cyclical steel industry; rapid and significant changes in the price of metals, potentially impairing our inventory values due to declines in commodity prices or reducing the profitability of our fabrication contracts due to rising commodity pricing; excess capacity in our industry, particularly in China, and product availability from competing steel mills and other steel suppliers including import quantities and pricing; compliance with and changes in environmental laws and regulations, including increased regulation associated with climate change and greenhouse gas emissions; involvement in various environmental matters that may result in fines, penalties or judgments; potential limitations in our or our customers' abilities to access credit and non-compliance by our customers with our contracts; activity in repurchasing shares of our common stock under our repurchase program; financial covenants and restrictions on the operation of our business contained in agreements governing our debt; our ability to successfully identify, consummate, and integrate acquisitions and the effects that acquisitions may have on our financial leverage; risks associated with acquisitions generally, such as the inability to obtain, or delays in obtaining, required approvals under applicable antitrust legislation and other regulatory and third party consents and approvals; failure to retain key management and employees of the Acquired Businesses; issues or delays in the successful integration of the Acquired Businesses' operations, systems and personnel with those of the Company, including the inability to substantially increase utilization of the Acquired Businesses' steel mini mills, and incurring or experiencing unanticipated costs and/or delays or difficulties; unfavorable reaction to the acquisition of the Acquired Businesses by customers, competitors, suppliers and employees; lower than expected future levels of revenues and higher than expected future costs; failure or inability to implement growth strategies in a timely manner; impact of goodwill impairment charges; impact of long-lived asset impairment charges; currency fluctuations; global factors, including trade measures, political uncertainties and military conflicts; availability and pricing of electricity, electrodes and natural gas for mill operations; ability to hire and retain key executives and other employees; competition from other materials or from competitors that have a lower cost structure or access to greater financial resources; information technology interruptions and breaches in security; ability to make necessary capital expenditures; availability and pricing of raw materials and other items over which we exert little influence, including scrap metal, energy and insurance; unexpected equipment failures; losses or limited potential gains due to hedging transactions; litigation claims and settlements, court decisions, regulatory rulings and legal compliance risks; risk of injury or death to employees, customers or other visitors to our operations; new and clarifying guidance with regard to interpretation of certain provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that could impact our assessment; and increased costs related to health care reform legislation.
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY
FINANCIAL & OPERATING STATISTICS (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
(in thousands, except per ton amounts)
11/30/2019
8/31/2019
5/31/2019
2/28/2019
11/30/2018
Americas Recycling
Net sales
$
222,261
268,447
289,015
287,075
302,009
Adjusted EBITDA
$
3,417
4,235
12,331
10,124
15,434
Tons shipped (in thousands)
Ferrous
492
559
597
570
579
Nonferrous
57
61
60
59
63
Total tons shipped
549
620
657
629
642
Average selling price (per ton)
Ferrous
$
182
217
252
266
273
Nonferrous
$
1,983
1,998
2,047
1,998
1,982
Americas Mills
Net sales
$
768,893
824,809
866,903
774,709
601,853
Adjusted EBITDA
$
155,025
160,832
158,114
112,396
113,873
Tons shipped
Rebar
881
897
913
773
530
Merchant & Other
325
319
323
322
317
Total tons shipped
1,206
1,216
1,236
1,095
847
Average price (per ton)
Total selling price
$
611
645
670
677
682
Cost of ferrous scrap utilized
$
226
246
284
303
307
Metal margin
$
385
399
386
374
375
Americas Fabrication
Net sales
$
571,847
622,385
633,047
530,836
437,111
Adjusted EBITDA
$
17,481
(13,151)
(23,289)
(49,578)
(36,996)
Tons shipped (in thousands)
413
448
469
396
319
Total selling price (per ton)
$
976
963
925
845
868
International Mill
Net sales
$
165,389
205,461
209,365
175,198
227,024
Adjusted EBITDA
$
11,359
22,666
24,120
20,537
32,779
Tons shipped
Rebar
122
151
126
66
80
Merchant & Other
216
237
250
238
312
Total tons shipped
338
388
376
304
392
Average price (per ton)
Total selling price
$
461
500
524
545
547
Cost of ferrous scrap utilized
$
244
265
288
301
295
Metal margin
$
217
235
236
244
252
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY
BUSINESS SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Net sales
11/30/2019
8/31/2019
5/31/2019
2/28/2019
11/30/2018
Americas Recycling
$
222,261
$
268,447
$
289,015
$
287,075
$
302,009
Americas Mills
768,893
824,809
866,903
774,709
601,853
Americas Fabrication
571,847
622,385
633,047
530,836
437,111
International Mill
165,389
205,461
209,365
175,198
227,024
Corporate and Other
(343,682)
(378,097)
(392,458)
(365,035)
(290,655)
Total Net Sales
$
1,384,708
$
1,543,005
$
1,605,872
$
1,402,783
$
1,277,342
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
Americas Recycling
$
3,417
$
4,235
$
12,331
$
10,124
$
15,434
Americas Mills
155,025
160,832
158,114
112,396
113,873
Americas Fabrication
17,481
(13,151)
(23,289)
(49,578)
(36,996)
International Mill
11,359
22,666
24,120
20,537
32,779
Corporate and Other
(27,477)
(29,337)
(27,305)
(24,146)
(59,554)
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended November 30,
(in thousands, except share data)
2019
2018
Net sales
$
1,384,708
$
1,277,342
Costs and expenses:
Cost of goods sold
1,146,514
1,118,433
Selling, general and administrative expenses
111,529
117,217
Interest expense
16,578
16,663
1,274,621
1,252,313
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
110,087
25,029
Income taxes
27,332
5,609
Earnings from continuing operations
82,755
19,420
Earnings from discontinued operations before income taxes
895
457
Income taxes
302
135
Earnings from discontinued operations
593
322
Net earnings
$
83,348
$
19,742
Basic earnings per share*
Earnings from continuing operations
$
0.70
$
0.17
Earnings from discontinued operations
0.01
—
Net earnings
$
0.70
$
0.17
Diluted earnings per share*
Earnings from continuing operations
$
0.69
$
0.16
Earnings from discontinued operations
—
—
Net earnings
$
0.70
$
0.17
Average basic shares outstanding
118,370,191
117,387,038
Average diluted shares outstanding
119,773,538
118,682,473
*Earnings Per Share ("EPS") is calculated independently for each component and may not sum to Net EPS due to rounding
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share data)
November 30, 2019
August 31, 2019
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
224,797
$
192,461
Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $8,348 and $8,403)
961,458
1,016,088
Inventories, net
649,681
692,368
Other current assets
178,647
179,088
Total current assets
2,014,583
2,080,005
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,504,308
1,500,971
Goodwill
64,178
64,138
Other noncurrent assets
225,282
113,657
Total assets
$
3,808,351
$
3,758,771
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
243,857
$
288,005
Accrued expenses and other payables
317,455
353,786
Acquired unfavorable contract backlog
26,935
35,360
Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings
13,717
17,439
Total current liabilities
601,964
694,590
Deferred income taxes
107,069
79,290
Other noncurrent liabilities
218,178
133,620
Long-term debt
1,179,443
1,227,214
Total liabilities
2,106,654
2,134,714
Stockholders' equity
1,701,501
1,623,861
Stockholders' equity attributable to noncontrolling interests
196
196
Total stockholders' equity
1,701,697
1,624,057
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,808,351
$
3,758,771
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended November 30,
(in thousands)
2019
2018
Cash flows from (used by) operating activities:
Net earnings
$
83,348
$
19,742
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash flows from (used by) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
40,947
35,182
Deferred income taxes
27,939
(352)
Amortization of acquired unfavorable contract backlog
(8,331)
(11,332)
Stock-based compensation
8,269
4,217
Net gain on disposals of subsidiaries, assets and other
(6,733)
(1,271)
Other
1,175
45
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(196)
(36,333)
Beneficial interest in securitized accounts receivable
—
(367,521)
Net cash flows from (used by) operating activities
146,418
(357,623)
Cash flows from (used by) investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(45,559)
(37,914)
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment
9,651
1,953
Proceeds from insurance, sale of discontinued operations and other
784
5,798
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
—
(694,802)
Beneficial interest in securitized accounts receivable
—
367,521
Net cash flows used by investing activities:
(35,124)
(357,444)
Cash flows from (used by) financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
—
180,000
Repayments of long-term debt
(53,298)
(7,175)
Proceeds from accounts receivable programs
27,050
33,439
Repayments under accounts receivable programs
(31,057)
(45,586)
Dividends
(14,238)
(14,116)
Stock issued under incentive and purchase plans, net of forfeitures
(7,817)
(6,220)
Net cash flows from (used by) financing activities
(79,360)
140,342
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
196
(353)
Increase (decrease) in cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents
32,130
(575,078)
Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
193,729
632,615
Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
225,859
$
57,537
Supplemental information:
Three Months Ended November 30,
(in thousands)
2019
2018
Cash and cash equivalents
$
224,797
$
52,352
Restricted cash
1,062
5,185
Total cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents
$
225,859
$
57,537
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
This press release contains financial measures not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided below.
Core EBITDA from Continuing Operations is a non-GAAP financial measure. Core EBITDA from continuing operations is the sum of earnings (loss) from continuing operations before interest expense and income taxes (benefit). It also excludes recurring non-cash charges for depreciation and amortization, asset impairments, and equity compensation. Core EBITDA from continuing operations also excludes certain material acquisition and integration related costs and other legal fees, amortization of acquired unfavorable contract backlog, facility closure costs and purchase accounting adjustments to inventory. Core EBITDA from continuing operations should not be considered an alternative to earnings (loss) from continuing operations or net earnings (loss), or as a better measure of liquidity than net cash flows from operating activities, as determined by GAAP. However, we believe that Core EBITDA from continuing operations provides relevant and useful information, which is often used by analysts, creditors and other interested parties in our industry as it allows: (i) comparison of our earnings to those of our competitors; (ii) a supplemental measure of our ongoing core performance; and (iii) the assessment of period-to-period performance trends. Additionally, Core EBITDA from continuing operations is the target benchmark for our annual and long-term cash incentive performance plans for management. Core EBITDA from continuing operations may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies.
A reconciliation of earnings from continuing operations to Core EBITDA from continuing operations is provided below:
Three Months Ended
(in thousands)
11/30/2019
8/31/2019
5/31/2019
2/28/2019
11/30/2018
Earnings from continuing operations
$
82,755
$
85,880
$
78,551
$
14,928
$
19,420
Interest expense
16,578
17,702
18,513
18,495
16,663
Income taxes
27,332
16,826
29,105
18,141
5,609
Depreciation and amortization
40,941
41,051
41,181
41,245
35,176
Asset impairments
530
369
15
—
—
Non-cash equity compensation
8,269
7,758
7,342
5,791
4,215
Facility closure
6,339
—
—
—
—
Acquisition and integration related costs and other
—
6,177
2,336
5,475
27,970
Amortization of acquired unfavorable contract backlog
(8,331)
(16,582)
(23,394)
(23,476)
(11,332)
Purchase accounting effect on inventory
—
—
—
10,315
—
Core EBITDA from continuing operations
$
174,413
$
159,181
$
153,649
$
90,914
$
97,721
*Net of interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairments, and non-cash equity compensation.
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations is a non-GAAP financial measure that is equal to earnings (loss) from continuing operations before certain acquisition and integration related and costs and other legal expenses, facility closure costs, and purchase accounting adjustments to inventory, including the estimated income tax effects thereof. Additionally, we adjust adjusted earnings from continuing operations for the effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("TCJA"). Adjusted earnings from continuing operations should not be considered as an alternative to earnings from continuing operations or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. However, we believe that adjusted earnings from continuing operations provides relevant and useful information to investors as it allows: (i) a supplemental measure of our ongoing core performance and (ii) the assessment of period-to-period performance trends. Management uses adjusted earnings from continuing operations to evaluate our financial performance. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per diluted share is defined as adjusted earnings from continuing operations on a diluted per share basis.
A reconciliation of earnings from continuing operations to adjusted earnings from continuing operations is provided below:
Three Months Ended
(in thousands)
11/30/2019
8/31/2019
5/31/2019
2/28/2019
11/30/2018
Earnings from continuing operations
$
82,755
$
85,880
$
78,551
$
14,928
$
19,420
Facility closure
6,339
—
—
—
—
Acquisition and integration related costs and other
—
6,177
2,336
5,475
27,970
Purchase accounting effect on inventory
—
—
—
10,315
—
Total adjustments (pre-tax)
$
6,339
$
6,177
$
2,336
$
15,790
$
27,970
Tax impact
TCJA impact
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
7,550
$
—
Related tax effects on adjustments
(1,331)
(1,297)
(490)
(3,316)
(5,874)
Total tax impact
(1,331)
(1,297)
(490)
4,234
(5,874)
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations
$
87,763
$
90,760
$
80,397
$
34,952
$
41,516
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per diluted share
$
0.73
$
0.76
$
0.67
$
0.29
$
0.35
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-metals-company-reports-first-quarter-fiscal-2020-results-300981237.html
