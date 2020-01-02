02.01.2020 12:45:00

Commercial Metals Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.12 Per Share

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 2, 2020, the board of directors of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) ("CMC") declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of CMC common stock. The dividend is payable to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 15, 2020. The dividend will be paid on January 30, 2020. This cash dividend reflects CMC's 221st consecutive quarterly dividend.

About Commercial Metals Company

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and market steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, two rerolling mills, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-metals-company-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-12-per-share-300980339.html

SOURCE Commercial Metals Company

ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

