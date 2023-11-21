Commercial handover of the Karskruv wind farm and updated guidance for capital expenditure

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'768 0.3%  SPI 14'146 0.2%  Dow 35'151 0.6%  DAX 15'933 0.2%  Euro 0.9677 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'343 0.0%  Gold 1'987 0.5%  Bitcoin 33'070 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8840 -0.1%  Öl 81.6 -0.5% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Bayer10367293Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Julius Bär10248496Zurich Insurance1107539Kuros32581411Evolva126205578Lonza1384101Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343
Top News
Auto AG Truck importiert Nutzfahrzeuge von Tesla-Konkurrent BYD in die Schweiz
SPI-Titel Idorsia-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem n Idorsia-Investment von vor einem Jahr verloren
EURO STOXX 50-Wert AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev)-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht
MDAX-Papier Delivery Hero-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Delivery Hero von vor einem Jahr verloren
EURO STOXX 50-Titel Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem n Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient
Suche...
0% Kommission

Lundin Petroleum ABShs Aktie [Valor: 1272232 / ISIN: SE0000825820]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.11.2023 10:10:00

Commercial handover of the Karskruv wind farm and updated guidance for capital expenditure

finanzen.net zero Lundin Petroleum ABShs-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Lundin Petroleum ABShs
1.05 CHF -95.38%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Orrön Energy AB ("Orrön Energy” or "the Company”) is pleased to announce the completion and commercial handover of the Karskruv wind farm in Sweden. The wind farm will increase the Company’s annual power generation to 1,100 GWh, and deliver significant revenues from the SE4 price area. In addition, the Company is reducing the 2023 guidance for capital expenditures from MEUR 80 to MEUR 75.

Orrön Energy has taken over the ownership and responsibility of the newly constructed wind farm Karskruv, which is situated in the SE4 price area in southern Sweden. Karskruv has an estimated annual power generation of 290 GWh, which is generated from 20 Vestas turbines with a total installed capacity of 86 MW. The completion of the wind farm increases the Company’s estimated annual power generation to 1,100 GWh.

The wind farm has been acquired from OX2 AB ("OX2”), who will remain responsible for the technical and commercial management. An availability warranty is in place from Vestas, which guarantees the availability of the turbines throughout their operational life of approximately 30 years and gives the Company protection against downtime and outages.

Local community projects and projects aiming at protecting key species have been implemented together with OX2 in areas near the wind farm. This includes a grazing project in collaboration with local stakeholders, projects to safeguard habitats for pollinators and birds, and investments in developing a recreational area accessible to the local community.

Updated guidance on capital expenditure
Capital expenditure guidance for 2023 is updated from MEUR 80 to MEUR 75, due to cost savings and phasing of costs into 2024.

Daniel Fitzgerald, CEO for Orrön Energy commented:
"I am pleased to see the completion and handover of the Karskruv project, which is a strategic asset for Orrön Energy, significantly increasing our cash generation and adding long-term production in the highest price region in Sweden. Project delivery has been outstanding throughout, consistently ahead of schedule with all turbines online and generating power since August 2023. We acquired Karskruv in early 2021, and have since seen asset transactions at much higher valuations, further demonstrating the quality and underlying value of the assets within our Company."

For further information, please contact:

Robert Eriksson
Director Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations
Tel: +46 701 11 26 15
robert.eriksson@orron.com

Jenny Sandström
Communications Lead
Tel: +41 79 431 63 68
jenny.sandstrom@orron.com

Orrön Energy is an independent, publicly listed (Nasdaq Stockholm: "ORRON”) renewable energy company within the Lundin Group of Companies. Orrön Energy’s core portfolio consists of high quality, cash flow generating assets in the Nordics, coupled with greenfield growth opportunities in the Nordics and Europe. With significant financial capacity to fund further growth and acquisitions, and backed by a major shareholder, management and Board with a proven track record of investing into, leading and growing highly successful businesses, Orrön Energy is in a unique position to create shareholder value through the energy transition.

Forward-looking statements
Statements in this press release relating to any future status or circumstances, including statements regarding future performance, growth and other trend projections, are forward-looking statements. These statements may generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate”, "believe”, "expect”, "intend”, "plan”, "seek”, "will”, "would” or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that could occur in the future. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to several factors, many of which are outside the company’s control. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made and the company has no obligation (and undertakes no obligation) to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Lundin Petroleum ABShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Lundin Petroleum ABShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI im Gesundheitswesen heute mit Gast: Dominique Jäggi & François Bloch

Welche Auswirkungen wird künstliche Intelligenz auf die Gesundheitsbranche haben. Diese Frage beantwortet Dominique Jäggi, Direktorin Hirslanden, Klinik im Park unter anderem im heutigen BX Morning Call mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Zudem erfahren Sie, wie sich der Fachkräftemangel auf verschiedene Branchen auswirkt und welche spannenden Aktien es aus dem BX Musterportfolio im Bereich des Gesundheitswesens gibt. Diese Titel werden von Investment Stratege François Bloch präsentiert.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

KI im Gesundheitswesen heute mit Gast: Dominique Jäggi & François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
09:23 Marktüberblick: Bayer-Aktie bricht ein
08:52 SMI gönnt sich Verschnaufpause
08:00 KI im Gesundheitswesen heute mit Gast: Dominique Jäggi & François Bloch
07:16 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Warten auf neue Impulse
20.11.23 Börse Aktuell – DAX noch nicht bereit für die 16.000-Punkte-Marke
17.11.23 20.November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Flowers for Ceremony (2023) von Raghav Babbar - historische Rendite p.a. der letzten 2 Jahre: 54%.
16.11.23 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Autoneum Holding AG
06.11.23 Visa – bis die Karte glüht
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'160.78 19.89 SSFMDU
Short 11'399.55 13.77 3VSSMU
Short 11'814.70 8.95 XWSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'769.28 21.11.2023 10:01:35
Long 10'282.58 19.18 3SSMJU
Long 10'069.37 13.95 S2BMIU
Long 9'631.52 8.91 3SSMKU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schlimmer als 1929: Mark Spitznagel sieht Katastrophe durch Fed-Politik voraus
Höhenflug beim Bitcoin voraus? So weit könnte der Bitcoin bei einer Spot-ETF-Einführung nach oben schiessen
Blick ins Berkshire Hathaway-Depot im dritten Quartal: Warren Buffett trennt sich von zwei Top 10-Titeln
Julius Bär-Aktie zweistellig tiefer: Gewinnwarnung für 2023 -- Weitere Nettoneugelder hinzugewonnen
Bayer-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Bayer in den USA zu milliardenschwerer Zahlung wegen Glyphosat verurteilt - Studie mit Asundexian gestoppt
Roche-Aktie gibt ab: Neues PCR-Testsystem lanciert
Microsoft-Aktie gefragt: Sam Altman wechselt nach OpenAI-Rauswurf zu Microsoft
ams-Aktie verliert deutlich: Details zu Bezugsrechtsemission veröffentlicht
UBS-Aktie: UBS-Kunden dürfen in Hongkong wohl mit Krypto-ETFs handeln
Sonova-Aktie springt dennoch an: Sonova erleidet im ersten Halbjahr Rückgang beim Umsatz und Reingewinn

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit