Commercial Foodservice Equipment market in the US to grow by $ 2.43 billion|17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial foodservice equipment market in the US is expected to grow by USD 2.43 billion, according to the new report from Technavio. The report projects the market to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4% during 2021-2025.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Commercial Foodservice Equipment Market in US Analysis Report by Product (Foodservice disposables and gloves, Refrigeration and ice machine, Primary cooking equipment, storage, and handling equipment, and Others) and End-user (Restaurants, Hotels, Retail, and Others), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

The commercial foodservice equipment market in the US is driven by the growth of the foodservice market. In addition, the increasing demand for energy-efficient equipment is anticipated to boost the growth of the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Market in the US.

The increasing demand for ready-to-eat food in the US drives the expansion of foodservice establishments. The growth of the commercial foodservice equipment is driven by the limited-service restaurants which accounted for nearly two-fifth of the sales in the food away-from-home market in. For instance, Marco's Pizza, Dunkin Brands Group LLC opened 100 new stores in the US. These companies are expected to open several new stores in the country during the forecast period. The demand for commercial foodservice equipment increases significantly with the rise in the number of foodservices in the US during the forecast period.

Major Five Commercial Foodservice Equipment in US Companies:

AB Electrolux



AB Electrolux offers foodservice equipment and solutions, designed to meet the demands of professional chefs and kitchen operators.

Ali Group Srl

Ali Group Srl offers foodservice equipment such as coffee machines, washing and waste management, ice Makers, refrigeration, and other equipment.

Alto-Shaam Inc.

Alto-Shaam Inc. offers foodservice equipment such as Halo Heat Technology and convection ovens.

Cambro Manufacturing Co.

Cambro Manufacturing Co. offers a wide range of trays, table service, and display items, storage, shelving, merchandising, and insulated transport products, as well as innovative warewashing systems.

Dover Corp.

Dover Corp. offers commercial refrigeration, foodservice and beverage equipment, heating, and cooling markets.

Commercial Foodservice Equipment Market In US Product Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Foodservice disposables and gloves - size and forecast 2020-2025

Refrigeration and ice machine - size and forecast 2020-2025

Primary cooking equipment - size and forecast 2020-2025

Storage and handling equipment - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial Foodservice Equipment Market In US End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Restaurants - size and forecast 2020-2025

Hotels - size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

