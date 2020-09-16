16.09.2020 13:45:00

Commercial Drone Delivery Testing Underway with Amazon, Wing, Drone Express and United Parcel Service Inc

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the drone industry  "Amazon Drone Delivery Gets FAA Approval For Commercial Test Flights"

Amazon has received approval from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that will allow it to start testing its commercial drone delivery service. The FAA designated Amazon Prime as an air carrier which allows it to operate under the same guidelines as charter operators and small airlines. While the approval does not mean Amazon can immediately begin operating consumer drone deliveries across the US, it is an important step for the company in reaching that goal. Amazon intends to begin drone delivery trials but has not yet revealed where and when they will take place.

Other companies testing drone delivery services include Wing and United Parcel Service Inc (UPS). Wing has been conducting drone deliveries in Virginia for the past year with its partners Walgreens and FedEx Corp while UPS delivers medical supplies within a hospital campus in Raleigh North Carolina. Drone Express is testing beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) flights in Springfield Ohio. The company hopes to achieve FAA certification for its BVLOS technology by the end of the year.

