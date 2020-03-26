26.03.2020 20:18:00

Commercial Asset Preservation (CAP) Offers In-Person Oversight Of Temporarily Closed Properties Nationwide

SALT LAKE CITY, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Asset Preservation, LLC ("CAP"), a nationwide provider of maintenance, repair and inspection services for operating and vacant retail, restaurant, medical, office, and industrial real estate, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, announces increased capacity for closed/dark property oversightand maintenance. Only CAP has the national network, experience, and detailed closed property reports to conduct recurring visual exterior inspections. CAP's experts look for evidence of vandalism, security concerns, and life safety issues.

CAP's locally-based commercial general contractor network not only identifies issues of concern but also can perform emergency repairs without delay. Rest easier knowing that you have someone checking on your buildings and protecting them when they are most vulnerable. Contact CAP (216) 765-1220, inquiries@commercialpreservation.com 

About CAP
Commercial Asset Preservation, LLC ("CAP") established in 2009, is the premier U.S. and Canadian provider of on-demand repair, recurring and preventative maintenance, and inspection services for occupied and vacant retail, restaurant, medical, office, and industrial real estate. CAP's locally-based nationwide network of maintenance professionals ensures that emergency, routine and specialized work is completed with proper documentation and reporting. CAP is the one-stop maintenance/repair needs solution.  For more information visit www.commercialpreservation.com. Or call (800) 445-0640.

Contact:
Robert Felber
RobFelber@FelberPR.com
330-963-3664

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-asset-preservation-cap-offers-in-person-oversight-of-temporarily-closed-properties-nationwide-301030580.html

SOURCE Commercial Asset Preservation, LLC

