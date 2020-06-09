09.06.2020 12:30:00

Command The 5G Network: VIAVI and 3Z Deliver Comprehensive Tower Toolkit for Wireless Contractors

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) completes the one-year anniversary of its acquisition of 3Z Telecom, the company has unveiled a unified solution set to address the critical needs of wireless contractors in North America. Adding to the well-known RF Vision Antenna Alignment Tool, the Fiber Installer Kit includes all the instruments needed to test, inspect, and clean fiber and connectors while installing wireless networks.

The Fiber Installer Kit from VIAVI and 3Z includes all the instruments needed to test, inspect, and clean fiber and connectors while installing wireless networks.

As mobile networks worldwide evolve to 5G and IoT, they are increasingly turning to fiber to handle the growth in traffic and complexity, all the way up the antenna. Technicians familiar with RF testing and antenna alignment must now also be able to inspect fiber end-faces, and test for continuity, optical loss and optical power.

"Connector contamination is one of the greatest causes of network failure. A single particle mated into the core of a fiber can cause significant back reflection, insertion loss and even equipment damage," said Enzo Dalmazzo, Senior Director, Converged Instruments and Virtual Test, VIAVI. "By testing and validating fiber before turning up a site, contractors will expand the range of services they offer, and enable carriers to maintain high standards of service and customer satisfaction."

VIAVI and 3Z developed the Fiber Installer Kit working closely with wireless contractor customers and partners. The kit includes:

  • OLTS-85 optical loss test set for fast, easy, and intuitive testing and reporting
  • P5000i digital fiber microscope for automated fiber inspection and analysis
  • FFL-050 visual fault locator for easy detection of sharp bends and breaks

Contractors can obtain technical information about the kit and order it online at: https://3ztelecom.com/fiber-installer-kit/.

"VIAVI and 3Z have separately earned the trust of service providers and contractors around the world, and together we offer unmatched leadership in expertise, solutions and support," said Dalmazzo. "As our customers build out 5G and IoT networks, they can rely on a converged, contractor-friendly test and measurement portfolio from a single vendor to increase their workforce productivity."

