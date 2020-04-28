Comm100 Launches Second-Generation Digital Omnichannel Customer Engagement Solution

VANCOUVER, April 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Comm100, a global provider of digital customer engagement solutions, today announced the launch of Comm100 X, its second-generation omnichannel platform.

Comm100 X centralizes customer conversations across live chat, email, SMS, and social media, empowering customer service agents to track and respond to queries across digital channels through a single, unified interface. At the core is Comm100 X's contact-oriented architecture that enables native contact management as well as integration with CRM systems for deeper enterprise visibility and control.

"When today's digital-first customer reaches out for help, they don't think in channels," notes Comm100 VP Marketing Jeff Epstein. "They want to connect on whichever channel is the most convenient in that moment and change channels as and when it suits them. Without a digital omnichannel solution in place, blind spots occur when customers reach out on siloed channels: agents are unaware of or unable to access related conversations on other channels, resulting in disjointed, inefficient, and poor customer experiences."

Comm100 X solves this problem by providing a 360-degree view of each customer's conversation history across all channels, enhanced by customer data from other systems. The agent does not need to switch between different applications to respond to customers, nor to discover details of a conversation that begun on a different channel. Equipped with the full context, agents can then give faster, more accurate, and more personalized service, providing an altogether superior customer experience.

Comm100 X key enhancements include:

Advanced cross-channel routing

Upgraded ticketing management that allow agents to convert conversations from any channel into tickets for collaboration and follow-up

Automated ticket follow-up and update messaging to customers

Extension of AI chatbot to social and SMS channels

WhatsApp for Business integration

Agent shift management

Service Level Agreement (SLA) enforcement

Expanded reporting for deeper insights

"Since 2009 we've been pushing the envelope on how our customers can engage with their customers on live chat and other digital channels," adds Epstein. "The release of Comm100 X marks more than two years of R&D and is the first of three major releases in the coming 8 months that will reshape digital customer engagement. Now more than ever the market is shifting to omnichannel across every vertical and every business size, and we're excited to continue to help our customers with their digital transformation."

About Comm100

Comm100 is an award-winning global provider of omnichannel customer experience solutions powered by automation, AI, and a friendly interface that's fast and easy for both visitors and agents to use. Organizations like Rackspace, Stanford University and Home Trust Bank use Comm100 to deliver meaningful real-time conversations.

