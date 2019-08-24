Coming Soon to Orlando Is the 2020 Symposium from the iaedp™ Foundation

PEKIN, Ill., Aug. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The iaedp™ Foundation is pleased to announce the 2020 Symposium slated for March 26 – 29 in Orlando at the Omni at ChampionsGate. The robust, weeklong program will feature keynote speakers and workshop presenters known worldwide for their expertise in the treatment of eating disorders.

Now in its 34 year, the 2020 iaedp™ Symposium promises to be an extraordinary week designed by leading eating disorders professionals proud to present a dynamic environment meant to educate and inspire. The program will offer exploration of the latest innovative possibilities in eating disorders treatment while engaging in discussions with other accomplished and compassionate professionals and students.

In addition to speakers and workshops, iaedp™ will feature authors, scientists and physicians at the 2020 Symposium, providing attendees with exclusive events to entertain and spark new and creative ways of approaching the treatment of eating disorders in today's diverse society. Also revealed and spotlighted will be the winners of the exclusive iaedp™ "Imagine Me Beyond What You See" Body Image Art Competition, an awareness-through-art contest unlike any other, now in its 10th year.

"The field of eating disorders treatment is always changing, whether that includes treatment methods, new research or a new healthcare system," says Bonnie Harken, Managing Director of the iaedp™ Foundation. "Our purpose at iaedp™ is to provide a forum in an exciting and stimulating environment that encourages learning and provides ongoing support and contribution from a wide variety of sources.

Due to the extreme popularity, iaedp™ will once again offer the four core courses needed for certification in a live, two-day, 12-hour track. The core courses will begin just prior to the start of the 2020 Symposium on March 25th and 26th. Each 3-hour class is presented by eating disorder professionals nationally known in the field for their treatment expertise along with a co-presenter from the iaedp™ certification committee. Also returning are scholarships for students who apply.

In the coming weeks, more information about the 2020 iaedp™ Symposium will be released, including details about early registration, the Symposium program schedule, the keynote speaker line-up among so much more. For more information about the 2020 Symposium, the "Imagine Me" art competition and other iaedp™ certification, visit iaedp.com.

About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. MemberSHARE.iaedp.com is an iaedp™ business journal and online member resource to learn about noteworthy member achievements, continuing education webinars and U.S. and international chapter activity and events; for more information, visit MemberSHARE.

