Coming Soon: Lumberjack Alley in Smyrna, TN

SMYRNA, Tenn., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia-based Family Entertainment Center, Stars and Strikes recently announced that they will be opening their newest entertainment destination, Lumberjack Alley, which will be the first axe-throwing site for the company. The brand-new Axe Throwing venue is located inside of the company's Smyrna, Tennessee location, housing 8 targets and offering a full menu of food and beverage selections for guests to enjoy. Lumberjack Alley will be opening to the public on Friday, January 22, 2021.

"We are excited to unveil Lumberjack Alley to all of our guests. This addition offers a place for our guests to get away and play with friends and family in a unique new atmosphere," said Jack Canouse, managing partner and co-founder of Stars and Strikes. "The Smyrna community has always supported us, and we want to provide them with the best entertainment experience possible."

The opening of the new segment adds another attraction to the already action-packed entertainment lineup, including Bowling, a huge Arcade, Laser Tag and Bumper Cars. The Smyrna location opened in September of 2018 and is one of 15 Stars and Strikes locations in the Southeast. Stars and Strikes is excited to continue to be an active part of the Smyrna community.

ABOUT STARS AND STRIKES

Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Centers provide a fun and friendly atmosphere for the whole family to enjoy. In addition to state-of-the-art bowling lanes, attractions include bumper cars, two-story laser tag, arcade games and a bar and restaurant with healthy choices and classic American favorites. Stars and Strikes currently employs over 1300 people throughout Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina. There is something for everyone at Stars and Strikes. For more information, visit www.StarsAndStrikes.com

