Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’511 0.8%  SPI 18’620 0.8%  Dow 48’739 0.5%  DAX 24’205 1.7%  Euro 0.9068 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’871 1.7%  Gold 5’141 1.0%  Bitcoin 56’651 6.1%  Dollar 0.7796 0.0%  Öl 82.5 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Bridgewater-Portfolio Q4 2025: Diese Aktien kaufte der von Ray Dalio gegründete Fonds
Bitcoin im Abwärtstrend: Was den Krypto-Winter 2026 so besonders macht
Tesla-Aktie im Visier: FSD-Abostart in Europa erwartet - Einmalzahlung endet
NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: Warum der KI-Riese Intel mit seiner Laptop-Chip-Offensive bedrohen könnte
NVIDIA-Aktie unter Beschuss: Goldman Sachs kritisiert den KI-Riesen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

ComfortDelGro Corporation Aktie 1561746 / SG1N31909426

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

05.03.2026 03:30:12

ComfortDelGro Engineering Opens One of Singapore’s Largest Automotive Centres with Advanced Electric Vehicle Capabilities

ComfortDelGro Corporation
0.94 EUR -1.56%
Kaufen Verkaufen


EQS Newswire / 05/03/2026 / 03:30 CET/CEST

* The new five-storey, 27,400 square metre automotive centre will bolster ComfortDelGro Engineering's (CDGE) EV capabilities to meet the demands of an increasingly electrified vehicle population, aligning with the nation's push toward electrification.
* With increased operational capacity and enhanced EV capabilities, CDGE will be better equipped to handle EV services, from EV maintenance and charging to high-voltage battery and system diagnosis and repair.
* Through the CDGE Academy, now also operating at the centre, CDGE is actively upskilling its technicians to become the next generation of EV specialists.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 March 2026 - ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited (SGX:C52) ("ComfortDelGro", "the Group") today announced the official opening of one of Singapore's largest integrated automotive engineering centres at 320 Ubi Road 3. Operated by its wholly owned subsidiary, ComfortDelGro Engineering (CDGE), the new
five-storey facility supports CDGE's full suite of automotive solutions while significantly expanding capacity for electric vehicle (EV) capabilities, from EV maintenance and charging to high-voltage battery and system diagnosis and repair.

737983-Wide-shot-of-ComfortDelGr.png
Wide shot of ComfortDelGro's new automotive centre

With 43 percent of new car registrations in Singapore now electric, the automotive centre is strategically positioned to support the evolving needs of electric mobility today and in the years ahead.

The upgraded automotive centre also houses the ComfortDelGro Engineering Academy. The Academy supports broader industry development by providing LTA's National Electric Vehicle Specialist Safety programmes for technicians interested in the sector, equipping them with future-ready skills to navigate EV
transition in Singapore.

Ang Soo Hock, Chief Executive Officer of ComfortDelGro Engineering, said: "Electric mobility is reshaping the transport landscape, and the new automotive centre enables us to respond with the right tools, skills, and technology under one roof. As we build on our strong engineering DNA with future-ready capabilities, we are well-placed to support the Group and the nation in the journey towards a more sustainable future."

Spanning over 27,400 square metres, the facility houses over 260 vehicle bays, 58 EV charging points, and battery storage rooms, significantly expanding CDGE's operational capacity. With EV-ready facilities, the centre strengthens the Group's readiness to support the evolution of our fleet mix and adapt to changing
technologies.

The automotive centre has commenced operations, with a progressive ramp-up of specialised services scheduled through the second quarter of 2026. Members of the public and fleet partners are welcome to visit the facility starting today.

Hashtag: #ComfortDelGro #CDGE #ComfortDelGroEngineering #ElectricVehicles #EVServices #GreenMobility

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About ComfortDelGro Corporation

ComfortDelGro is a leading multi-modal transport operator offering a comprehensive suite of transportation solutions. Our extensive network spans public transport including buses and rail, point-to-point transport with taxis and private hire cars as well as business-to-business mobility solutions. Every day, millions rely on our services across 13 countries including Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, China, Ireland, Sweden, France, Malaysia, Spain, Portugal, Greece, and the Netherlands.

As a global operator, we play an important role in steering the transition towards a low-carbon economy. With around 66 percent of our owned fleet consisting of cleaner energy vehicles, we support governments and cities in enabling inclusive and sustainable transport systems. For our efforts, ComfortDelGro has been included in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Asia Pacific Indices for seven consecutive years.

About ComfortDelGro Engineerin


As a leading company in the automotive engineering industry, ComfortDelGro Group's wholly-owned subsidiary, ComfortDelGro Engineering Pte Ltd (CDGE) has been providing a suite of automotive services for taxis, as well as private and commercial vehicles for over 40 years. In 2021, CDGE formed a joint venture (JV) company with ENGIE South East Asia – ComfortDelGro ENGIE Pte Ltd – which made its foray into the electric vehicle charging field by winning the first tender to install over 500 charging points in Singapore. It formed a solar JV with ENGIE – ComfortDelGro ENGIE Solar Pte Ltd – in 2022 to provide renewable energy services using solar power to support the Group's electrification journey.

225647
News Source: ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited

05/03/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

Analysen zu ComfortDelGro Corporation Ltd

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
✅ Legrand SA
✅ Infineon
✅ Schneider Electric

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Broadcom Inc
❌ Wells Fargo & Co
❌ Alphabet A

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

04.03.26 Höhere Inflation nach dem Krieg mit dem Iran?
04.03.26 SMI rauscht in die Tiefe
04.03.26 3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch
04.03.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Korrektur weitet sich aus
03.03.26 Julius Bär: 11.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, UBS Group AG, Swissquote Group Holding SA
03.03.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 17.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf DocMorris
03.03.26 Marktüberblick: Beiersdorf im Fokus
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’112.11 19.43 BX0SPU
Short 14’376.20 13.96 BLPSVU
Short 14’901.01 9.00 BW3SLU
SMI-Kurs: 13’510.74 04.03.2026 17:30:37
Long 13’011.06 19.86 S1ABEU
Long 12’696.48 13.54 SWHB5U
Long 12’184.40 8.97 SW5B0U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Wenig Bewegung im Depot: Auf diese Aktien setzte Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025
Holcim-Aktie schlussendlich im Minus: Gewinneinbruch in 2025 - Erwartungen teils übertroffen
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich stärker: Deutliches Gewinnwachstum in 2025
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
Siemens Energy-Aktie nach Dividendenabschlag fester: Erste Gewinnausschüttung seit 2022
Partners Group-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Rechenzentrumsplattform atNorth verkauft
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Deutsche Bank AG: Buy für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Netflix-Aktie klettert: Angebot für Warner Bros. wird nicht weiter erhöht

Top-Rankings

Bridgewater-Portfolio Q4 2025: Diese Aktien kaufte der von Ray Dalio gegründete Fonds
Im 4. Quartal 2025 gab es viel Bewegung im Portfolio von Bridgewater Associates: Keine der zehn ...
Bildquelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co.
Mit seinem Hedgefonds Elliott Investment Management investierte Paul Singer auch im vierten Quar ...
Bildquelle: Thos Robinson/Getty Images for New York Times
Jeremy Granthams Portfolio im Q4 2025: Veränderungen bei Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.
Auch im vierten Quartal 2025 kam es im Aktienportfolio von Jeremy Granthams Investmentgesellscha ...
Bildquelle: Lane Turner/Boston Globe/Getty Images
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.