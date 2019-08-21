21.08.2019 04:00:00

COMET expands LNG Advisory Committee

CHICAGO and SINGAPORE, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TruMarx Data Partners, Inc., developers of the COMET energy marketplace, announces the appointment of W.K. Chan, formerly of Platts, and Sam Farooki, an oil and gas industry veteran, to its LNG Advisory Committee. The appointments underscore TruMarx's commitment to providing the most valuable and robust LNG trading solution to the industry in consultation with LNG industry leaders.

TruMarx's Chief Executive Officer Jon Olson commented "Over the past 10 years, COMET has worked closely with our Advisory Committee to provide the most reliable market trading solutions for natural gas and another 15 asset classes. However, LNG trading has its own complexities and reporting requirements, therefore it made sense for us to develop a stand alone LNG Advisory Committee. COMET's LNG Advisory Board has been instrumental in shaping and developing our LNG product. The addition of WK and Sam will only add broader insight to our work and exceptional value to the LNG community."

W.K. Chan commented, "I look forward to providing counsel to continue to shape COMET as a powerful tool for today's complex LNG trading environment."

Sam Farooki added, " After over 30 years in the industry, I understand the drive for enhanced internal transparency and controls in today's compliance focused environment. COMET provides a simple solution with an excellent audit trail for complex LNG trades."

COMET's LNG Advisory Committee is comprised of Matthew Arnold, Consultant and former Head of LNG trading at ExxonMobil, RasGas and EDF;  Shasha Fesheraki, Managing Director of FGE; Robert Stibolt, LNG Alliance; David Thomas, Director of Nwyda Limited and former Head of LNG trading at BP and Vitol; and Ruchdi Maaloof, Head of Oil and Gas, De Gaulle Fleurance and Associates.

COMET supports unlimited, real-time confidential collaboration around any transaction, and provides custom integration between third-party systems to create straight-through processing across the transaction life-cycle. COMET standardizes processes around non-standard transactions.

About TruMarx Data Partners

Headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Houston, Connecticut, Florida, London and Singapore, TruMarx Data Partners, Inc. is an experienced team of energy professionals with an established track record in delivering powerful technology solutions, including COMET, for today's energy market challenges.

For more information on TruMarx Data Partners, COMET or COMET's LNG Advisory Committee visit www.TruMarx.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comet-expands-lng-advisory-committee-300904191.html

SOURCE TruMarx Data Partners

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

20.08.19
Auf der Suche nach (sicherem) Hafen
20.08.19
Vontobel: Axa & Allianz - europäische Versicherer auf Digitalisierungskurs
20.08.19
SMI setzt Erholung fort
20.08.19
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Das grosse Zittern / Geberit – Aufwärtstrend in Gefahr
19.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Ascom
19.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.08.19
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.19
Schroders: Fünf Dinge, die jeder Anleger über Disruption wissen muss
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

HOCHDORF-Aktie verliert mehr als ein Viertel an Wert: HOCHDORF schreibt Riesenverlust - Zusätzliche Finanzierung angestrebt
Rohstoff mit Potenzial - Wasserstoff hinkt anderen Antriebsarten aber noch hinterher
Nationalbank dürfte erneut interveniert haben
Wall Street verabschiedet sich tiefer -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Basilea-Aktie steigt: Basilea verringert Verlust im Halbjahr deutlich
Umwelthilfe fordert Ausstieg aus Verbrennungsmotor bis 2025
Medartis-Aktie im Sinkflug: Medartis im Halbjahr mit tieferem Gewinn - Ausblick reduziert
OSRAM-Aktie im Aufwind: Bain und Carlyle wollen wohl Angebot nachbessern - ams-Papiere leichter
ASMALLWORLD stellt Erreichen der Gewinnzone im Halbjahr in Aussicht
Verschleierung? Nach Binance-Hack ist Verbleib tausender gestohlener Bitcoin unklar

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street verabschiedet sich tiefer -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Das Regierungsende in Italien belastete am Nachmittag: Der heimische Aktienmarkt rutschte in die Verlustzone. Der DAX tendierte schwächer. Die Wall Street notierte ebenfalls in rot. Die asiatischen Börsen konnten keine gemeinsame Tendenz finden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB