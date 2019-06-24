COMET expands in Asia

Catherine Shang named as Vice President to grow Singapore office

CHICAGO and SINGAPORE, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TruMarx Data Partners, Inc., developers of the COMET energy marketplace, announces the appointment of Catherine Shang as Vice President, Asia Pacific. Catherine will primarily focus on the company's LNG business and will be based in the company's Singapore office. This appointment underscores TruMarx's commitment to its growing customer base in Asia.

Catherine is responsible for business development and account management for Asia Pacific. She has spent the past decade primarily in the commodity sales and trading divisions and project management with top-tier investment banks and trading houses, such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Catherine holds an MBA and a bachelor's degree in Electronic and Computing Engineering from the National University of Singapore.

TruMarx's Chief Executive Officer Jon Olson commented, "In addition to her exceptional problem-solving skills and 'client-first' mentality, Catherine's fluency in English and Mandarin make an invaluable contribution to our growing customer base across Asia."

COMET is a mature online platform for commodities trading that has been developed in close collaboration with the industry's foremost experts from the buy and sell-side. Built for the most complex trades, COMET is used by over 300 industry leaders across 16 asset classes, including LNG. COMET supports unlimited, real-time confidential collaboration around any transaction, and provides custom integration between third-party systems to create straight-through processing across the transaction life-cycle. COMET standardizes processes around non-standard transactions.

About TruMarx Data Partners

Headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Houston, Connecticut, Florida, London and Singapore, TruMarx Data Partners, Inc. is an experienced team of energy professionals with an established track record in delivering powerful technology solutions, including COMET, for today's energy market challenges.

For more information on TruMarx Data Partners or COMET visit www.TruMarx.com

