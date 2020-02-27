27.02.2020 17:17:00

Comerica to Present at RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference 2020; Announces Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2020 Earnings

DALLAS, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) announced today that it will make a presentation at the RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference 2020.

Comerica Incorporated also announced that it will release first quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. That morning, Comerica will host a conference call to review the results.

Interested parties may access additional information through the following details:

2020 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference:

DATE:

Tuesday, March 10, 2020



TIME: 

9:40 a.m. CT / 10:40 a.m. ET



PRESENTING:

Curt Farmer, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer



ATTENDING:

James Herzog, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer


Peter Sefzik, Executive Vice President, Business Bank


Darlene Persons, Director of Investor Relations



WEBCAST/PRESENTATION:  

The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com. Comerica's presentation may include forward looking statements. 



REPLAY INFORMATION:

A replay (accessible for six months) is expected to be available approximately one hour after the live presentation on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com.

First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call:

DATE:              

Tuesday, April 21, 2020



TIME:

7:00 a.m. CT / 8:00 a.m. ET  



PARTICIPANT DIAL-IN:   

(800) 309-2262 or (706) 679-5261


(Event ID No. 3289618)



WEBCAST/PRESENTATION:  

The live audio webcast, earnings release and earnings presentation will be available on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com



REPLAY INFORMATION:

A replay (accessible for one year) of the call is expected to be available approximately one hour after the live webcast on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com.

In addition, the conference presentation, financial results and earnings presentation will be furnished on a Form 8-K that will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Business Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

 

