Comedy Central's Favorite Comedian Matt Braunger Comes to the Weinberg Center

FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 6, 2019 Hot off the release of his newest Netflix special, stand-up comedian Matt Braunger comes to the Weinberg Center for the Arts on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 8:00 PM as part of Frederick's 3rd annual anti-drunk driving fundraiser, The "Over the Limit Comedy Fest", hosted by local charity The Safe Ride Foundation.

Tickets are $35, which also includes a post-show meet and greet with Braunger, and may be purchased online at WeinbergCenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 West Patrick Street.

Braunger, with his manic and often goofy quirkiness, will be headlining the evening which will also showcase performances by hometown Frederick County stand-up comedians Kamron Ghods and Ashley Pontius. The performance will be preceded by a one-hour "Pre-Show Party" featuring refreshments as well as sponsored giveaways and raffles. It's sure to be a great night of hilarity for charity! Wayne Dorsey, President of The Safe Ride Foundation noted, "We were ecstatic to book Matt, we had been eyeing him since our Festival's 2nd installment last November featuring Maria Bamford. We absolutely love his sense of humor, and his level of stardom and talent is something that we are very excited to bring to Frederick County." All of the proceeds for The "Over The Limit" Comedy Fest will go directly towards preventing drunk driving in Frederick County. Braunger's third one-hour Netflix and Amazon Prime special, "Finally Live in Portland", is a hysterical hour that redefines eccentric. Alongside comedy greats like Jim Gaffigan & Christopher Titus, it is at the forefront of Amazon Prime's newest stand-up comedy push. "This is my best special yet, and as a bonus I got to shoot it in my hometown. All the stories are true, and it basically represents two things: 1.) 18 long years of me doing stand-up comedy, and 2.) How much I haven't grown in that time," said Braunger.

A complete listing of artists and performers scheduled for the 2019-2020 season can be found at WeinbergCenter.org.

ABOUT THE WEINBERG CENTER FOR THE ARTS

The Weinberg Center for the Arts is one of the region's premier performing arts presenters, offering film, music, dance, theater, and family-focused programming. Located in the historic Tivoli movie theater in downtown Frederick Maryland, the Weinberg Center strives to ensure that the arts remain accessible and affordable to local and regional audiences alike. Weinberg Center events are made possible with major support from the City of Frederick, the Maryland State Arts Council, Plamondon Hospitality Partners, and other corporate and individual donors.

SOURCE The Weinberg Center for the Arts