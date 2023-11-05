|
05.11.2023 23:05:00
Come Feel the Love, Y'all!
Largest Princess Cruise Ship Ever Homeported at the Port of Galveston Debuts for Inaugural Season of Western Caribbean Voyages
3,560-Guest Regal Princess Offers 21 Voyages for Winter 2023 through Spring 2024
GALVESTON, Texas, Nov. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Princess arrived in Galveston today, marking the start of a milestone cruise season as the largest Princess cruise ship ever based in Texas. Carrying 3,560 guests, Regal Princess offers roundtrip voyages to the Western Caribbean through March 24 with an anticipated 75,000 cruisers sailing aboard this Love Boat from this convenient, scenic Texas homeport.
To celebrate the occasion, Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer Terry Thornton, Regal Princess Captain Aldo Traverso and Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan hosted a traditional maritime plaque exchange with Galveston Wharves Board Vice Chairman Jeff Patterson. A festive performance by Galveston's local Ball High School Drill Team Tornettes and school mascot Tuffy kicked off the event.
"We first started sailing out of Galveston nearly 20 years ago. Princess loves Texas and we know Texans enjoy the convenience of having the Love Boat so close by offering a hassle-free drive or convenient fly option to enjoy the beautiful destinations in the Western Caribbean," said Thornton. "As we celebrate the arrival of Regal Princess, we extend our deep appreciation to the Port of Galveston for their ongoing partnership, and we're excited to welcome aboard the only premium cruise experience from Galveston."
Regal Princess begins a series of 21 voyages from Galveston, ranging in length from seven- to 12-days, visiting popular destinations in the Western Caribbean and Mexico like Cozumel, Costa Maya and Roatan. Cruisers can also choose special holiday sailings over Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's. There is even a "Love and Romance Celebration" themed cruise with Love Ambassador and bridal fashion icon Randy Fenoli, departing Dec. 3. He will host special events, share his personal success story, offer tips on how to choose the right wedding dress and even debut the "Randy" cocktail.
"Princess Cruises is an iconic cruise line and we're delighted to welcome guests from Regal Princess, the largest Love Boat to ever sail from Galveston," said Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO. "Regal Princess will visit beautiful ports throughout the western Caribbean while expanding the array of attractive and enticing cruise vacation choices from Galveston, America's fourth most popular homeport."
The 142,229-ton Regal Princess boasts 19 decks and features ocean views from more than 1,400 stateroom balconies. Guests can stroll on the SeaWalk, a glass-floor walkway extending 28 feet beyond the edge of the ship, take an inviting dip in top-deck pools and hot tubs and relax in the Sanctuary retreat reserved for adults. From the cruise line's delicious array of dining options, mesmerizing entertainment and welcoming MedallionClass service, Regal Princess offers something for everyone.
To mark the 20th anniversary of when Princess first started sailing out of Galveston and the 10th anniversary of the debut of Regal Princess, the ship will return for another series of Western Caribbean cruises for the 2024-2025 season. Cruises are on sale now.
Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.
About Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/come-feel-the-love-yall-301977910.html
SOURCE Princess Cruises
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Aktien, Krypto & Rohstoffe – Ein Blick auf die aktuelle Marktlage
Wie ist die aktuelle Lage am Markt? Wo liegen die Schwierigkeiten für Aktien und wie sieht es bei Krypto und Rohstoffen aus?
Darüber gibt Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin Einblicke im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|31.10.23
|Schroders: Drei wichtige Fragen zu Anleiheinvestitionen
|25.10.23
|Schroders: Infografik: Was ist ein Co-Investment?
|17.10.23
|Schroders: Was ist Impact Investing und wie passt es in ein institutionelles Portfolio?
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten lindern Zinssorgen: SMI schliesst knapp im Minus -- DAX letztlich höher -- Wall Street schliesslich stärker -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende im Plus - Feiertag in Japan
Vor dem Wochenende schloss der heimische Aktienmarkt minimal leichter, während der deutsche Leitindex weiter anstieg. An den US-Börsen ging es auch am Freitag weiter aufwärts. Am Freitag legten die Börsen in Fernost zu, in Japan fand kein Handel statt.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}