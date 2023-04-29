Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.04.2023 00:14:00

COMCAST SPECTACOR TAKES LEAD IN VINCERA CHILDREN'S EVENT

PHILADELPHIA, April 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Spectacor, the sports and entertainment division of Comcast Corporation and which owns the Philadelphia Flyers, has taken the lead in sponsoring the 2023 Vincera Children's Classic, announced Vincera Foundation's Executive Director Chris Wilmot today. Vincera pilots the golf and awards dinner event, from which 100% of proceeds go to its increasingly impactful charity, which partners with Team IMPACT, and Jason Kelce's new "Be Philly" Foundation. The goal of all three organizations is to use sports as a vehicle to enrich the lives and careers of young people. TEAM IMPACT places children facing serious illness and disabilities or disabilities onto college sports teams in this region and throughout the country, and the Be Philly Foundation focuses on charities throughout the greater Philadelphia area. This year, Vincera celebrates the recently retired Angelo Cataldi, who so greatly impacted Philly sports entertainment. The event takes place next Monday May 8 at Philadelphia Country Club in Gladwyne.

Vincera Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Vincera Foundation)

"We are so privileged to team up with Vincera in this event, which should 'knock the socks' off Philly sports fans with Angelo's humor and passion," declared Dan Hilferty, Comcast Spectacor's new Chairman and CEO. "Comcast Spectacor is also about partnering with communities and enhancing the lives of young women and men."

"Hopefully, Angelo and this wonderful event will enhance our luck for our NHL draft lottery position!" joked Danny Briere, the new interim General Manager of the Flyers and co-host of the event with Jason Kelce since its inception in 2015. Coincidentally final NHL Draft odds for each team are unveiled at 7 pm on May 8.

Joe DeCamara, the new host of Angelo's WIP The Morning Show, shall continue his perennial role as Master of Ceremonies of this event. Numerous sports figures from Philadelphia and elsewhere shall be attending, as well as the public. A few tickets for both golf and dinner remain available.

For event details and tickets, please visit www.vincerafoundation.org/vcc or contact Chris Wilmot at cwilmot@vincerafoundation.org or call 610.368.7657. The Vincera Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Vincera Institute, a premier medical facility combining many of the medical institutions in town, located in The Navy Yard in Philadelphia and dedicated to core medicine. The Foundation partners with Philadelphia sports-based youth organizations as well as national sports and medical associations. It is a non-profit 501(c)(3). All donations are tax-deductible. Other sponsors of the event include: Tom Nerney Family Foundation, AG Administrators, The Rothman Institute, the Philadelphia Eagles and Stradley Ronan Law Firm.

Comcast Spectacor

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comcast-spectacor-takes-lead-in-vincera-childrens-event-301811543.html

SOURCE Vincera Foundation

