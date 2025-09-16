Comcast Opens New Xfinity Store In Grand Blanc To Expand Local Tech Access

(RTTNews) - Comcast (CMCSA) has opened a new Xfinity Store in Grand Blanc, Michigan, located at 12720 S Saginaw St. The 2,000+ square-foot store is designed as a local tech hub, offering residents and small business owners convenient access to Xfinity products, services, and personalized support.

The store features interactive displays, multiple service counters, and knowledgeable consultants to help visitors explore Xfinity Internet, X1, Mobile, Voice, and Home solutions. Customers can also find the latest devices from Apple, Samsung, Google, LG, and Motorola, along with wireless accessories, manage their accounts, return equipment, and get expert service guidance.

Regional SVP Kristee Cominiello said the opening reinforces Comcast's commitment to serving the Grand Blanc and wider Genesee County community with easy access to innovative products and expert teams.

The store also offers hands-on demos of Xfinity Pro, Comcast's advanced platform for optimizing home WiFi performance for streaming, gaming, remote learning, and smart home control. This opening is part of Comcast's broader strategy to expand its retail presence and strengthen community connections across Michigan.

Store hours are Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. More information is available at www.xfinity.com or by calling 1-800-Xfinity.

CMCSA currently trades at $32.29, or 1% lower on the NasdaqGS.