<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.06.2020 16:30:00

Comcast Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Comcast Corporation today announced the preliminary results of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held this morning. Final voting results will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K within four business days.

Company Proposals

  • Election of Directors: Shareholders elected all nominees to Comcast’s Board of Directors for one-year terms. Comcast’s Board has 10 directors, nine of whom are independent, and is 50 percent diverse by race or gender.
  • Ratification of the Appointment of our Independent Auditors: Shareholders ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP to serve as independent auditors for the year ending December 31, 2020.
  • Approval of Amended and Restated 2003 Stock Option Plan: Shareholders voted in favor of this proposal.
  • Approval of Amended and Restated 2002 Restricted Stock Plan: Shareholders voted in favor of this proposal.
  • Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation: Shareholders voted in favor of this proposal.

Shareholder Proposals

  • To Prepare an Annual Report on Lobbying Activity: Shareholders voted against this proposal.
  • To Require That The Board Chair Be Independent: This proposal was not presented by the shareholder proponent or his representative; therefore, the proposal was not acted upon at the meeting.
  • To Conduct Independent Investigation and Report on Risks Posed by Failing to Prevent Sexual Harassment: Shareholders voted against this proposal.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Comcast Corp. (Class A)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Comcast Corp. (Class A)mehr Analysen

13.11.18 Comcast overweight Barclays Capital
02.10.18 Comcast Buy Pivotal Research Group

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Re 75.48
8.01 %
CS Group 9.82
6.50 %
Zurich Insur Gr 344.60
6.19 %
Swiss Life Hldg 372.80
5.73 %
ABB 20.62
5.20 %
Lonza Grp 477.10
1.08 %
Swisscom 500.40
0.62 %
Nestle 103.54
0.60 %
Givaudan 3’488.00
0.55 %
Novartis 82.36
-0.28 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:53
Vontobel: Krisen-Verlierer wieder im Aufschwung?
13:55
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
08:30
SMI vor Sprung über 10.000er-Marke
02.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52%) auf GAM Holding AG
02.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
02.06.20
Mexico Has Room For More Rate Cuts
28.05.20
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:41
Schroders: Economic and Strategy Viewpoint - June 2020
29.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19 poses temporary setback to the energy transition
27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
mehr
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Comcast Corp. (Class A) 34.45 -26.23% Comcast Corp. (Class A)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re steigt bei chinesischem Versicherer ein - Swiss Re-Aktie zieht an
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI legt letztlich deutlich zu -- DAX schliesst über 12'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Grün
Bitcoin-Kurs steigt über 10'000 US-Dollar - und stürzt wieder ab
Lufthansa-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Lufthansa tief in roten Zahlen - Konzern kündigt massiven Umbau an
Anleger in Kauflaune: Wall Street in Grün -- SMI über 10'000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen legen letztlich zu
Relief-Aktie +11%: Relief Therapeutics startet erste Patientenversuche mit möglichem COVID-Mittel
Anpassungen an der Börse Hongkong: Weshalb die Aktien von Alibaba, Xiaomi & Co. davon profitieren könnten
Credit Suisse-, UBS-Aktien & Co.: Grossbankaktien legen mit weiteren zyklischen Werten stark zu
Airbus erwägt Produktionskürzungen für A320-Flugzeug - Airbus-Aktie hebt ab
Sulzer-Aktie legt zu: Sulzer beteiligt sich mit 25 Prozent an finnischer Tamturbo - IEA-Bericht stützt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Anleger in Kauflaune: Wall Street in Grün -- SMI über 10'000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen legen letztlich zu
Die Wall Street setzt ihre Erholungsrally am Mittwoch fort. Am heimischen Markt und in Deutschland sind am Mittwoch klare Gewinne zu sehen, der SMI lässt dabei die Marke von 10'000 Einheiten hinter sich. An den grössten Börsen in Asien konnten Anleger zur Wochenmitte Gewinne einfahren.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB