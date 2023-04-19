COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING TO BE HELD ON MAY 25, 2023 - AVAILABILITY OF THE DOCUMENTS RELATING TO THE 2023 COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'372 0.1%  SPI 14'916 0.1%  Dow 33'922 -0.2%  DAX 15'895 0.1%  Euro 0.9841 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'394 0.0%  Gold 1'996 -0.5%  Bitcoin 26'328 -3.3%  Dollar 0.8975 0.1%  Öl 83.2 -1.9% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Tesla-Aktie tiefer: Sechste Preissenkung in den USA in diesem Jahr - Tesla dreht vor Quartalsbilanz erneut an der Preisschraube
Ausblick: Sartorius vz gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Ausblick: Nokia gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
HSBC-Aktie: Anteilseigner zu Votum gegen Abspaltung von Asien-Geschäft aufgefordert
UBS-Umfrage: Globales Kaufinteresse an Elektroautos rückläufig - NASDAQ-Aktie Tesla bleibt führende Marke
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Credit Suisse1213853Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Sika41879292Adecco1213860ABB1222171Partners Group2460882
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

SCOR Aktie [Symbol: SCR / Valor: 2844943]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.04.2023 18:36:38

COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING TO BE HELD ON MAY 25, 2023 - AVAILABILITY OF THE DOCUMENTS RELATING TO THE 2023 COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

SCOR
39.83 CHF -9.85%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Press Release

April 19, 2023 - N°07

COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING TO BE HELD
ON MAY 25, 2023

AVAILABILITY OF THE DOCUMENTS RELATING TO THE 2023 COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

The Company’s shareholders are invited to the Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on:

Thursday May 25, 2023         
at 10:00
at the headquarters of SCOR SE

5, avenue Kléber
75016 Paris

The notice of meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) (Bulletin 46) of April 17, 2023, and contains the agenda and the draft text of the resolutions to be submitted to the vote of the General Meeting of shareholders.

Holders of bearer shares should ask their financial intermediaries for proxy or distance voting forms. Holders of registered shares will receive these forms with their convening notice.

Information relating to this Meeting may be consulted on SCOR’s website at www.scor.com under the "Investors/Shareholders’ Meetingssection.

The documents referred to in article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available on the Company’s website at www.scor.com under "Investors / Shareholders’ Meetings / Documents related to the 2023 General Meeting” or upon request from the Investor Relations department (investorrelations@scor.com).

The documents referred to in article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code will also be available to shareholders as of the convening date, in accordance with the applicable regulatory provisions:

  • any holder of registered shares may ask the Company to send them these documents, until the fifth (5th) day (inclusively) preceding the Shareholders’ Meeting. For holders of bearer shares, such right is subject to the provision of a share certificate for the bearer share accounts held by the authorised intermediary;

  • any shareholder may also consult such documents at the headquarters of the Company during the fifteen (15) days preceding the Shareholders’ Meeting.

The shareholders’ Meeting will be broadcasted live on the Company's Internet site: www.scor.com

*

*         *

Contacts

Investor Relations
Yves Cormier
ycormier@scor.com

Media Relations
Alexandre Garcia
media@scor.com

www.scor.com
LinkedIn: SCOR | Twitter: @SCOR_SE

SCOR, a Global Tier 1 Reinsurer

SCOR, a leading global reinsurer, offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying "The Art & Science of Risk”, SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.

SCOR offers its clients a Tier 1 reinsurer rating from Standard & Poor’s, AM Best, Moody’s and Fitch.

The Group generated premiums of EUR 19.7 billion in 2022 and serves clients in more than 160 countries from its 35 offices worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.scor.com

 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu SCOR SE Prov. Regpt.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SCOR SE Prov. Regpt.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Visa 💳, Novo Nordisk & O`Reilly mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Visa 💳, Novo Nordisk & O`Reilly

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Visa 💳, Novo Nordisk & O`Reilly mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11:08 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
09:46 SG-Marktüberblick: 19.04.2023
08:23 SMI nähert sich dem Jahreshoch
18.04.23 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
18.04.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Roche, Sika
18.04.23 Börse Aktuell – 16.000-Punkte-Marke fast erreicht
18.04.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Visa 💳, Novo Nordisk & O`Reilly mit François Bloch
18.04.23 Zinsen bestimmen weiterhin das Marktgeschehen
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'824.06 19.43 DRSSMU
Short 12'060.89 13.86 XWSSMU
Short 12'511.83 8.88 HSSM9U
SMI-Kurs: 11'371.64 19.04.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'902.73 19.43 XPSSMU
Long 10'664.56 13.86 XDSSMU
Long 10'201.45 8.88 5SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Analyst prognostiziert grossen Kurssprung bei Ripple
UBS-Aktie gewinnt: UBS hat UEK-Zustimmung für Änderungszweck bei Aktienrückkauf erhalten
Roche-Aktie in Rot: Roche legt Daten zu neuen Therapien gegen Darmkrebs vor
Novartis Aktie News: Novartis wird am Mittwochvormittag ausgebremst
Evolva-Aktie gewinnt deutlich: Generalversammlung genehmigt Reverse Stock Split - Neuer Präsident gewählt
Erste Impulse von der Berichtssaison: SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX markiert neues Jahreshoch -- Wall Street letztlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneins
Netflix mit durchwachsenem Zahlenwerk: Netflix-Aktie tiefrot
Tesla-Aktie tiefer: Sechste Preissenkung in den USA in diesem Jahr - Tesla dreht vor Quartalsbilanz erneut an der Preisschraube
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie steigt deutlich: Relief erweitert Patentantrag für RLF-100
Sika-Aktie gewinnt: Sika startet mit Umsatzrückgang ins Jahr 2023

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten